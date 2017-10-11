World Obesity Day 2017: Why Drinking Water Is Making You Fat
The world obesity day is all about spreading awareness about obesity, it's causes and treatment. Typically people believe that obesity is caused due to unhealthy eating habits. But did you know, drinking too much water could also make you obese?
World Obesity Day 2017: Drinking water can also make you obese
HIGHLIGHTS
- The world obesity day is all about spreading awareness about obesity
- Drinking too much water could also make you obese
- Few extra pounds from drinking a lot of water is known as water weight
The world obesity day is all about spreading awareness about obesity, it's causes and treatment. Typically people believe that obesity is caused due to unhealthy eating habits. But did you know, drinking too much water could also make you obese? Water is the foundation of life, the major content of most organisms, the primary component of our cells, and it is responsible for aiding thousands of chemical processes in our bodies. Moreover, it makes up about 60% of our total body weight-that's more than half. So yes, by reading the title of this article, you may be in shock. Water is the one item that we don't even think about consuming, we just do. Of course, it is necessary, but it is also calorie-free!
Also read: World Obesity Day 2017: Top 5 Nutrition Myths Busted!
So how come water isn't exempt from the long list of foods and chemicals that you should avoid to lose weight? In fact, it really does sound somewhat absurd to a lot of people. But, what a lot of us don't know is that we don't really get the healthy water that we deserve. There are so many possible pollutants that are extremely difficult to remove from our water supply.
Of course, this issue has been linked to multiple problems, and one of them is triggering weight gain. This is because even calorie-free water can affect our body fat levels if chemicals that disturb hormonal activity leach into our supply and increase our chances of putting on weight.
Moreover, certain groups of people need to limit their water intake because drinking too much can lead to unintentional weight gain. This generally occurs in people with certain health conditions, such as congestive heart failure and end stage kidney disease. The symptoms of this type of weight gain include swollen ankles, difficulty breathing, and a lack of energy.
Furthermore, sometimes, you may gain a few extra pounds from drinking a lot of water- something which is commonly called "water weight". If a person drinks a large amount of water at one time, their kidneys won't be able to keep up and won't be able to dismiss the extra water. This extra water that's left over in your body disrupts the electrolyte balance that is responsible for regulating the water. Plus, if a person's diet is very high in sodium, and very low in potassium, then a person has a greater risk for holding water in.
So, after reading this article, you might just want to re-evaluate your daily water intake- something a lot of us never thought we'd have to do!