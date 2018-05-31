World No Tobacco Day: Tobacco Use Causes One Death Every 6 Seconds
World No Tobacco Day 2018: Tobacco is responsible for 40% cancers related & 30 % heart attacks related deaths. Most tobacco related cancer Patients die within one year after diagnosis.
World No Tobacco Day 2018:
HIGHLIGHTS
- Tobacco use is a leading cause of cancer
- It is responsible for 40% cancers related & 30% heart related deaths
- Most patients start the tobacco habits between 11-16 years of age
Tobacco use is a leading cause of cancer and other non communicable disease (Heart attacks, coronary artery disease, paralytic attack & COPD). Tobacco is responsible for 40% cancers related & 30 % heart attacks related deaths. Most tobacco related cancer Patients die within one year after diagnosis. People who use tobacco products or who are exposed to tobacco smoke (second hand smoke) are at high risk for cancer. Tobacco products have many chemicals that cause to damage to DNA, leading to cancer.
Tobacco use causes many types of cancers including cancer of the lung, larynx (voice box), mouth, esophagus, throat, bladder, kidney, liver, stomach, pancreas, colon and rectum, and cervix. People who use smokeless tobacco (chewing tobacco Gutkha) have increased risks of oral, tongue, cheek, jaw bone cancers. Most patients start the tobacco habits between 11-16 years of age.
Authentic cancer statistics are not available. For the first time in Rajasthan Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital has collected, collated and analyzed cancer data as per International Classification of Diseases (ICD 10) coding. Over last 5 years total 46904 patients were diagnosed with cancer with an average of 9380 new patients every year. Throughout the five years the cancer of lip, oral cavity and pharynx (ICD Code C00-C14) constitute the top cancer (20%) in the hospital based data. High rate of head neck cancers is known to be caused by tobacco consumption.
Tobacco & Cancer: Facts
- One million of the tobacco related deaths occur in India.
- Tobacco use causes 1 death every 6 seconds.
- Over one in two people in India are exposed to secondhand smoke at home and 29% at Public Places
- More than 4000 chemicals in tobacco smoke, of which at least 250 are known to be harmful and more than 50 are known to cause cancer.
Benefits of quitting tobacco
- You save money and life.
- Blood pressure and pulse rate drop to normal.
- Blood carbon monoxide levels drop to normal.
- Senses of smell and taste begin to return to normal.
- Risk to develop cancer & heart attack/ Stroke decreases.
- Risk of mouth, throat, esophagus, and bladder cancers are reduced by half.
- Lower risk of infertility.
- Healthier teeth, gums, and skin.
- You have more energy.
Let us all join for a tobacco free world.
(Dr Lalit Mohan Sharma is the Senior Consultant of Medical Oncology Department, Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital and Research Center)
