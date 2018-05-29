World No Tobacco Day: Tobacco Consumption Can Increase Your Risk Of These Diseases
World No Tobacco Day 2018: Tobacco is consumed in a number of ways; smoking cigarettes, hookah, cigars, and chewing or 'dipping' tobacco. Cigarette smoking is the most common form of tobacco consumption.
HIGHLIGHTS
- 12% of cardiovascular disease-related deaths were attributed to smoking
- Cigarette smoking is the most common form of tobacco consumption
- 90% of mouth cancer patients are tobacco consumers
The World Health Organization marks May 31st as the World No Tobacco Day. This year's theme is, "Tobacco and heart disease". WNTD 2018 will be focused on how tobacco consumption is an important factor affecting heart disease risk. A WHO report reveals that 12% of cardiovascular disease-related deaths were attributed to smoking, active or passive. And it is not just your heart; tobacco consumption can take a very negative toll on your overall health in a number of ways. Tobacco is consumed in a number of ways; smoking cigarettes, hookah, cigars, and chewing or 'dipping' tobacco. Cigarette smoking is the most common form of tobacco consumption. While everyone knows that tobacco consumption can be fatal, in some cases, it may not necessarily kill you. Sometimes, tobacco consumption may place you at a higher risk of serious diseases.
This World No Tobacco Day, learn more about 6 serious diseases tobacco consumption can increase your risk of.
1. Lung cancer
Tobacco consumption or tobacco smoking can place you at a higher risk of lung cancer. Smoking tobacco is the most important risk factor for this deadly disease. 87% lung cancer-related deaths in the world are attributed to tobacco smoking. If you are still into this habit, your chances of survival five years from now are lesser than one in five. One of the best ways of lowering your risk of lung cancer is by quitting.
2. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
COPD or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is a chronic respiratory condition which makes it difficult for the patient to breathe. One of the most important contributing factors for this condition is smoking tobacco. 80% of the COPD cases are attributed to smoking tobacco. COPD can result in chronic disabilities or early death. These patients find it difficult to climb stairs, run, jog or engage in physical activities.
3. Heart
WNTD 2018 follows the theme of 'tobacco and heart disease'. Tobacco consumption is believed to be a strong contributing factor for serious heart diseases. Smoking tobacco narrows your arteries, thereby making it difficult for them to transfer blood and oxygen to the heart. One out of five heart disease-related deaths is attributed to smoking tobacco. In order to cut this down, it is important to spread the word about smoking and why it needs to be controlled.
4. Mouth cancer
A large number of tobacco users consume it smokeless. These people practice dipping, that is chewing tobacco by placing on the teeth. This is one of the biggest contributing factors for mouth cancer. 90% of mouth cancer patients are tobacco consumers. It also increases the risk of throat cancer. The best way to lower the risk of such cancers is to not start consuming tobacco in the first place. However, if you already are in this habit, you can still quit it and lower your risk of mouth and throat cancer.
5. Stroke
Smoking tobacco narrows your arteries. This obstructs blood and oxygen supply to your brain which may result in a stroke. Strokes happen when blood supply to your brain is temporarily stopped. Due to this, the brain cells end up being deprived of oxygen and they start dying. Strokes may result in paralysis, disturbed speech, disturbance in brain function and death.
6. Leukoplakia
Studies show that people who dip or chew tobacco are at a higher risk of leukoplakia. This takes place in all those spots in the mouth where tobacco is dipped. This gray-white patch in the mouth can increase the risk of cancer. These patches are usually painless and but they can't be scraped off. The best way of preventing this condition is to not chew tobacco in the first place.
