World Mosquito Day 2022: Date, Significance, How To Prevent Mosquito Bites?
The day aims at spreading awareness about the different diseases that can be caused by mosquitoes.
Mosquitoes can create a complete menace with their presence. What's even more distressing is that these little insects can spread dangerous diseases like malaria, and dengue, among others. To spread awareness regarding these diseases, World Mosquito Day is observed on August 20. This day marks Sir Ronald Ross's 1897 discovery of Anopheles mosquitoes that transmit the malaria parasite to humans. This discovery not only changed our understanding of the disease but also led to increased awareness about malaria prevention among people.
Significance
World Mosquito Day aims at spreading awareness about the different diseases that can be caused by mosquitoes. The day also acknowledges the efforts of healthcare workers, social organisations and others who have been contributing to the fight against these diseases caused by mosquitoes.
How to prevent mosquito bites?
Here are some of the different ways to prevent mosquito bites.
1)Keep your surroundings clean and regularly dump standing water around your house. Do not let the water accumulate anywhere close to your living space.
2) Use a mosquito net while sleeping since that's a great way to keep mosquitoes away.
3) Keep your windows and door closed in the evening to prevent mosquitoes from entering your house. Stay indoors during dusk and down since that's the time when they bite the most.
