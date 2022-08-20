ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  World Mosquito Day 2022: Date, Significance, How To Prevent Mosquito Bites?  

World Mosquito Day 2022: Date, Significance, How To Prevent Mosquito Bites?  

The day aims at spreading awareness about the different diseases that can be caused by mosquitoes.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Aug 20, 2022 10:48 IST
1-Min Read
World Mosquito Day 2022: Date, Significance, How To Prevent Mosquito Bites?  

Mosquitoes can create a complete menace with their presence. What's even more distressing is that these little insects can spread dangerous diseases like malaria, and dengue, among others. To spread awareness regarding these diseases, World Mosquito Day is observed on August 20. This day marks Sir Ronald Ross's 1897 discovery of Anopheles mosquitoes that transmit the malaria parasite to humans. This discovery not only changed our understanding of the disease but also led to increased awareness about malaria prevention among people. 

Significance

World Mosquito Day aims at spreading awareness about the different diseases that can be caused by mosquitoes. The day also acknowledges the efforts of healthcare workers, social organisations and others who have been contributing to the fight against these diseases caused by mosquitoes. 


RELATED STORIES
related

World Mosquito Day: 5 Deadly Diseases Spread By Mosquitoes

World Mosquito Day is observed on August 20 to commemorate the discovery that female Anopheles mosquitoes transmit the malaria parasite to humans.

related

National Dengue Day 2022: Date, Significance And Important Facts

Dengue cases peak during monsoon as the accumulated rainwater gives a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes.

How to prevent mosquito bites?  

Here are some of the different ways to prevent mosquito bites.


1)Keep your surroundings clean and regularly dump standing water around your house. Do not let the water accumulate anywhere close to your living space.

2) Use a mosquito net while sleeping since that's a great way to keep mosquitoes away.

3) Keep your windows and door closed in the evening to prevent mosquitoes from entering your house. Stay indoors during dusk and down since that's the time when they bite the most.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

ProDentim Reviews 2022: Dental Care Supplement Ingredients, Where to Buy?

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Short videosBy Firework

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases