World Mental Health Day 2019: Best Yoga Asanas To Boost Mental Health
World mental health day 2019: Your mental health requires equal attention. There are various methods to fight mental problems like anxiety, depression and others. Yoga is another strong method to reduce the risk of multiple mental issues naturally. Here are the best yoga asanas explained by expert.
You must give the required attention to your mental health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Yoga can help you boost mental health naturally
- You can reduce the risk of depression and anxiety with yoga
- Exercise can also help you beat stress
Despite our busy lives, we are able to give our bodies the time needed to maintain physical health. But we are missing a very important aspect of life which is mental health. This demands equal attention if not more than the time that we spend on our bodies. As an example, if you are spending an hour on your physical health, then you should also spend an hour tending to your mental health. Yoga teaches you the importance of your mind. If your mind is your companion and is with you, then you can achieve anything that you want to. On the other hand, if your mind is against you, then life itself becomes painful. There are lots of yogic and spiritual practices that we can adopt for the strength and health of our minds.
Following are a few meditation techniques and Tattva Namaskars (Salutations) that you can practice to protect yourself against mental and lifestyle disorders such as depression, anxiety, stress etc.
Yoga poses to boost mental health
1. AakaashGanga Dhyan: (Galaxy Meditation)
Aakash Gange Dhyan is a type of meditation or visualization where you are required to imagine yourself to be an earthen pot. As you meditate and begin to observe yourself like a container, allow the entire universe to flow into you. Receive these energies into yourself and feel all that which is flowing within you.
Benefits:
- Makes you one with nature/existence
- Get the power of the galaxy
- Mind becomes strong
- Builds memory power
- Build focus
- Enhances concentration
Also read: Health Benefits of Surya Namaskar And Why You Should Do It Daily
2. Chandra Namaskar
The human body contains both Nadis/Channels of the Moon (Chandra) and the Sun (Surya). While the sun's power of illuminance is forceful and powerful, the moon's pearly radiance is subtle and soothing. The moon channel when activated brings calmness, cooling and deep peace to the Brain, mind and body. Performing this Namaskar is the means to activate the Chandra Nadi. Asanas involved are-
Asana 1: Pranam Asana - Prayer Pose
Asana2: Hasta Uttanasana - Raised-arms Pose
Asana 3: Padahastasana - Standing Forward Bend Pose
Asana 4: Ashwasanchalan Asana - Equestrian Pose
Asana 5: Ardha Chandrasana - Half-moon Pose
Asana 6: Santolanasana - Plank Pose
Asana 7: Ashtanga Pranamasana - Eight-limbed Bow Pose
Asana 8: Bhujangasana - Cobra Pose
Asana 9: Adhomukhi Swanasana - Downward-facing Dog Pose
Asana 10: Ashwasanchalan Asana - Equestrian Pose
Asana11: Ardha Chandrasana - Half-moon Pose
Asana 12: Padahastasana - Standing Forward Bend Pose
Asana 13: Hastha Utthan Asana - Raised-Arms Pose
Asana 14: Pranam Asana - Prayer Pose
Also read: Yoga For Beginners: The Perfect Guide To 9 Most Popular Types Of Yoga
3. Aakash Namaskar
Akash is the tattva whose quality is known to us as Space or Ether. When you practice the Akash namaskar, you receive the blessings of this Tattva which gifts you with its own celestial qualities. You become a vessel that is eligible to absorb, to be filled much like space which is infinite. This namaskar involves a series of 36 asanas.
4. Tratak on Moon
Tratak is Sanskrit word which means 'to gaze'. To practice this technique, you will need a comfortable mat to sit on. This meditation technique must be practiced in the night when the moon is visible. Practicing it on a new moon day and a full moon day brings more benefits.
Technique:
- Place your mat on a clean surface out in the open
- Face the moon and sit on your mat in a comfortable posture (preferably Sukhasana or Padmasana)
- With a straight spine, place your palms on your knees facing up
- Join your index and thumb finger and hold Gyaan Mudra
- Draw your gaze to the moon and direct all of your attention to observe how it subtly moves through the sky among the clouds and the stars
- Try not to blink as much as possible
- If you catch your thoughts wandering, bring them back to focus on the moon
- Try not to strain your neck while you practice this
- After you practice, close your eyes for a while and relax them
Also read: From Diabetes To Thyroid, This Yoga Asana Has Numerous Health Benefits That You Can Bank On: Try It Today To Get Ready For The Weekend!
Practice these unique techniques to increase the strength of your mind and spirit too. If we are able to impart this training to the younger generation now, then we are sure to have a brighter future. We must keep working towards maintaining the mind in victory mode. This will result in a strong and positive frame of mind, preparing us for any situation that life brings.
(Grand Master Akshar is a Yoga Master, Spiritual Guide and Lifestyle Coach)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.