World Kidney Day 2020: Try These Yoga Poses To Keep Your Kidneys Healthy
World Kindey Day 2020: Right diet and enough water consumption can help you boost kidney function. Yoga can also help you boost kidney function. Here are few yoga poses which provide you multiple benefits and promote kidney function.
World Kidney Day 2020: Some yoga poses can help you boost kidney function
HIGHLIGHTS
- World Kidney Day is observed on march 12 every year
- You can boost kidney health with few yoga poses
- Consume a diet low in sodium to prevent kidney diseases
Kidneys are vital organs of the human body that are located in the lower back below the rib cage. Bean-shaped and asymmetrical, kidneys are responsible for processing everything that you eat or drink. So if you have a diet that includes lots of fat, salt, and sugar, with time this can lead to various health problems. High blood pressure, obesity, diabetes and other conditions are the leading causes for any damage to your kidneys. To keep your kidneys protected, consume a healthy diet rich in vegetables, fruits, and whole grains. Reduce your intake of processed foods, limit your alcohol intake and quit smoking. Taking too many non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs can also tend to damage the kidneys. Yoga through its practices of asanas, Surya Namaskar (Sun salutation), pranayama and meditation can help in the prevention of kidney disease by promoting overall health. Here are some yoga poses which can help you promote kidney health.
World Kidney Day 2020: Yoga poses that can promote kidney function
1. Vajrasana
Formation
- Begin by standing straight with your arms by the sides of your body
- Lean forward and slowly drop your knees on your mat
- Place your pelvis on your heels and point your toes outward
- Here, your thighs should press your calf muscles
- Keep your heels close to each other
- Do not place the toes on top of the other, instead right and left must be next to each other
- Place your palms on your knees facing upward
- Straighten your back and look forward
- Hold this asana for a while
Word of Advice- Avoid doing this asana if you have a knee or ankle injury
Breathing Methodology- Softly inhale and exhale
Other benefits of this yoga pose
- This asana aids digestion. This is the only asana which can be practiced right after having food
- The calf muscles are also sometimes known as the second heart of the body because our mobility is determined by the strength in your calf muscles.
- Vajrasana mobilizes and massages your calf muscles
- Asana relaxes and strengthens feet, ankle, and knee caps.
- Ankles are flexed
- Lubricates knee caps
- Good posture for meditation and/or pranayama
2. Chakrasana - Wheel Pose
Formation
- Lie down on your back
- Fold your legs at your knees and ensure that your feet are placed firmly on the floor
- Bend your arms at the elbows with your palms facing the sky. Rotate your arms at the shoulders and place your palms on the floor on either side beside your head
- Inhale, put pressure on your palms and legs and lift your entire body up to form an arch
- Look back and relax your neck as you allow your head to fall gently behind
- Your body weight should be evenly distributed between your four limbs
- Hold the asana for a while
Breathing Methodology- Inhale while lifting the body up
Other benefits of this yoga pose
- The chest expands and the lungs get more oxygen
- Reduces stress and tension in the body
- Eyesight becomes sharp
- This asana helps to strengthen the back and increases the elasticity of the spine
- It reduces the fat in abdominal area and tones the digestive and reproductive organs
- It strengthens the muscles of hands and the legs
- It stimulates the endocrine glands and maintains the body metabolism at optimal level
- It stimulates the processes of the liver, spleen and kidneys
- It enhances the purification and circulation of blood and gives peace and clarity of thoughts and removes tiredness
3. Swaas Dhyan
Formation
- Sit in a comfortable posture (such as Sukhasana, Ardha Padmasana or Padmasana)
- Place your palms on your knees facing up (Prapthi Mudra)
- Straighten your back and close your eyes
- The time you take to inhale and exhale should be in a ratio of 6:6, i.e., if you inhale in six counts, you need to exhale in six counts
- Focus on your breath entering and then leaving your nostrils as you inhale and exhale
Be an observer of your flow of thoughts by not resisting them initially and letting them flow. Gradually, keep shifting your awareness to your breathing until you reach a point where your complete focus is on your inhalation and exhalation with your mind almost completely devoid of thoughts.
With the help of a balanced diet and regular exercise, you can keep diabetes, hypertension away which in turn ensure that your kidneys remain stress-free. Get your medical checks done regularly, and use medication only as prescribed by your medical practitioner. Consume a diet low in sodium and loaded with fruits and vegetables.
(Grand Master Akshar is a Yoga Master, Spiritual Guide and Lifestyle Coach)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
