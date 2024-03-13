Home »  Living Healthy »  World Kidney Day 2024: Here's How Gym Supplements Can Damage Your Kidneys

World Kidney Day 2024: Here's How Gym Supplements Can Damage Your Kidneys

World Kidney Day is a global event that creates awareness about the importance of healthy kidneys and how one can prevent kidney-related diseases.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Mar 13, 2024 05:11 IST
The theme for the 2024 campaign is "Kidney Health For All."

World Kidney Day 2024 is observed on the second Thursday of March every year. This year it falls on March 14. The theme for the 2024 campaign is "Kidney Health For All." This theme focuses on the increasing burden of chronic kidney disease and achieving optimal kidney care to overcome these challenges at different levels.

Several unhealthy habits can affect your kidney health. Some of these include not drinking enough water, smoking, too much salt intake, not urinating enough, excess sugar consumption and not consuming the right foods.



Recently, another factor that has evolved as a risk factor for kidney disease is over-consumption of gym supplements.

The adverse effect of gym supplements on kidneys



In recent times, there has been a surge in the popularity of gym supplements as individuals seek to optimize their physical performance and workout regimens. There are a variety of options available for individuals wishing to increase their fitness levels, ranging from protein powders and amino acid supplements to pre-workout drinks. These drinks often promise quick results. Therefore, more and more individuals are now making these a part of their daily routine.

However, over-consumption of these or any supplement can negatively affect your health especially your kidneys.

"Gym supplements, which are usually high in protein, can be harmful to kidney health, particularly if used in excess. Additionally, those with borderline kidney function may develop abnormal kidney tests after use of these supplements. On the other hand, chronic and overuse of supplements can cause irreversible kidney damage, with abnormal tests persisting even after stopping use," explains Dr. Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Chairman - Nephrology & Kidney Transplant, Marengo Asia Hospital, Gurugram.

Dr. Kumar further explains that the body filters all the waste products from your blood, including proteins. Overconsumption of protein and other gym supplements can overburden the kidneys. Over time, this increasing load may cause the kidneys to become damaged or dysfunctional.

How to prevent this

"It's critical to realize that, although protein is necessary for both muscle growth and repair, moderation is key, particularly for those with impaired renal function. One must stick to natural proteins sources and decrease the dependency on protein powders. Furthermore, it's critical to stay hydrated in order to promote healthy renal function and reduce the possibility of kidney injury," he adds.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

