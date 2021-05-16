World Hypertension Day 2021: Tips To Manage Hypertension During Covid-19 Pandemic
World hypertension day, observed on 17 May tries to create awareness about this condition. As world hypertension day 2021 is around the corner, read here to know tips that can help you manage blood pressure at home.
World Hypertension Day 2021: High blood pressure increases the risk of heart disease
HIGHLIGHTS
- World hypertension day is observed on 17 May each year
- Uncontrolled hypertension can lead to higher heart disease risk
- A healthy diet and lifestyle can help manage high blood pressure
During the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic it is crucial to follow all necessary steps to stay healthy. People with underlying conditions need extra attention and should follow steps to keep it under control. Hypertension is one of the conditions that need to be controlled with right diet and lifestyle changes. It is also known as the silent killer as it does not show any symptoms and puts you at a higher risk of heart disease. It is estimated that about 1 in every 23 Indians suffers from hypertension. With the right amount of awareness and care, high BP patients can manage their condition effectively during the pandemic.
Practice the following to keep blood pressure under control:
1. Continue taking your BP medications as prescribed by your doctor.
2. Monitor blood pressure at home with a digital arm monitor, about once a week or as advised by your physician. In case of any unusual fluctuations, speak to your doctor.
3. Stay hydrated and eat well - Drink enough water through the day to regulate your blood pressure. Eat healthy, home-cooked foods with enough leafy greens, fibre and protein-rich foods, citrus foods, pulses and yoghurt. Avoid salt, alcohol, cigarettes, sugary foods and caffeine.
Also read: High Blood Pressure: 5 Ways To Manage Your Numbers Without Medication
4. Practice relaxation and breathing exercises. Lockdown and pandemic related stress can lead to a worsening of hypertension symptoms, therefore practice meditation, breathing exercises regularly to help control blood pressure. It advisable to use this time to correct lifestyle factors that may be contributing to high BP.
Practice moderate physical activity daily that gets your heart rate up. Set aside a time of 30 minutes to an hour for brisk walking, or to do on the spot exercises such as skipping/ jumping jacks. Online classes and apps where you can connect with a community of people exercising will help keep you motivated and remind you to do your daily exercises.
Also read: Hypertension: All You Need To Know About The Diagnosis Of High Blood Pressure
Do not ignore adverse symptoms
Symptoms such as chest pain, palpitations, sudden onset of severe headache, blurry vision, weakness of face and limbs, and disorientation must not be ignored. In case of symptoms of heart attack or similar emergencies, it is advised to seek medical help immediately and not delay as it affects the treatment outcome. In case there are signs of fever, contact your doctor immediately.
While there is some evidence that the Covid-19 virus can have heart implications in the future even in otherwise healthy individuals and research is still under-way to fully understand this, suffice to say, we have enough reason to protect ourselves from it. The golden health practices such as social distancing, building and maintaining immunity, the usage of masks, and getting oneself vaccinated at the earliest, are key to maintaining optimal health of the heart and body as a whole.
Also read: High Blood Pressure: 10 Things To Keep In Mind For Measuring Your Numbers At Home
If you have any pre-existing condition or are on some medication, talk to your doctor before vaccination. Keep your vaccine provider and doctor informed about your health condition.
(Dr. S. Venkatesh, Lead Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Aster RV Hospital)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.