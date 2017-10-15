ASK OUR EXPERTS

World Egg Day: Do Eggs Increase Your Cholesterol Levels?

World Egg Day 207: There are a lot of rumours which challenge the ability of eggs to keep a person healthy. Read here to know the myths and replace them with facts.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 15, 2017 01:17 IST
3-Min Read
HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Consuming eggs every day is not associated with cholesterol problems
  2. Most of the fat present in the eggs are the good unsaturated fat
  3. Having up to three eggs in a day is safe for healthy people

With winters round the corner, it is time to get more crates of eggs home. And yes, this time you need not hold yourself back. The easy-to-make breakfast of is back. We all know how healthy and nutritious these eggs are but still there are a lot of rumours which question the ability of eggs to keep you healthy. So here we are, debunking 8 different myths about eggs and stating the facts instead. This World Egg Day, leave behind all myths about eggs and refresh your knowledge with facts. Here's what experts say about the same.

Also read: World Egg Day: Bet You Didn't Know These Facts About Eggs

Angeli Misra the Director of Lifeline Laboratory says, "Research has proven that, as opposed to the previous beliefs, eggs are actually good for health. Researchers have looked at the diets of people, and they have suggested that consuming eggs every day is not associated with cholesterol problems or heart disease."

Photo Credit: iStock

Senior Nutritionist and Wellness Consultant at Healthians, Saumya Satakshi, added, "Eggs are low in saturated fat and they have no trans-fat, only a small amount of cholesterol. Most of the fat present in the eggs are the 'good' unsaturated fat that we need to be healthy."

Here are the most common myths related to eggs and the actual facts. Take a look.

1. Myth-Eggs can spike cholesterol and should be avoided.

Fact

This excellent source of protein should be included in your diet (unless of course you are a vegetarian or a vegan). As far as cholesterol is concerned, factors like saturated and trans fats should be considered.

2. Myth-Wash eggs and it will remove salmonella bacteria present on the surface.

Fact

Salmonella bacteria is not present on the surface of eggs but inside the eggs. So no matter how much you wash the eggs, the bacteria will not be removed.

3. Myth-Too many eggs are not good for you

Fact

Science says that having up to three eggs in a day is safe for healthy people.

4. Myth-Colour of eggs would define how healthy it is

Fact

Eggs come in many colours depending on the pigments produced by the hen. So irrespective of the colour of the eggs, they will all hold the same nutritional value.

5. Myth-Eating eggs may lead to heart disease.

Fact

There is no correlation between eggs and heart health or heart disease. 

Also read: World Heart Day 2017: Never Overlook These Symptoms, They May Indicate Heart Disease

6. Myth-Eggs can help in preventing blindness.

Fact

Eggs can help in keeping your eyes healthy for the coming years and age-related issues with sight.

7. Myth-Salmonella bacteria is only in yolk of raw eggs so eating the white part raw is safe.

Fact

Salmonella is mostly found in the yolk but the whites are also contaminated. Hence, it is always advised to not have raw or under-cooked eggs.

8. Myth-Buy eggs from the farmer and not from the grocery as they are safer.

Fact

There is no such guarantee that eggs taken from a farmer will be safer from the eggs taken from the grocery store. 

With inputs from IANS



