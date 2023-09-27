World Contraception Day 2023: Know About Different Kind Of Birth Control Options
Contraception Day is observed on September 26 every year. This day is meant to raise awareness about the several contraceptive methods available and enable young people to make informed choices on their sexual and reproductive health. Today, there are multiple methods of contraception like barrier methods, hormonal methods, sterilisation, awareness methods and the morning after pill to name a few. On the occasion of World Contraception Day, we are going to talk about the several birth control options available and how you can make the right choice for yourself.
When it comes to contraception, there are a few boxes that you need to check: do they protect you from sexually transmitted diseases, are they convenient and cost-effective for you and how well they work.
The following birth control options help by preventing sperm from reaching the egg, inactivating or damaging the sperm, preventing an egg from being released each month, altering the lining of uterus so that the fertilised egg does not get attached to it, and thickening the cervical mucous so that sperm does not easily pass through it.
1. Barrier methods: Female and male condoms come under this category. They also include cervical cap, diaphragm and contraceptive sponge.
2. Short and long-acting hormonal methods: Birth control pills, vaginal ring, contraceptive injection are short-acting hormonal methods that can be used on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. Long-acting hormonal methods include copper IUD, hormonal IUD and contraceptive implant. They can last for three to 10 years after insertion, depending on when you want to get it removed, and the kind of device you are opting for.
3. Fertility awareness methods: This is the method in which you need to be aware of the days of the month when you are more fertile or are ovulating. To avoid getting pregnant, you need to not have intercourse these days, or use a barrier method of birth control.
4. Sterilisation: This is the permanent method of birth control. Vasectomy for men and tubal ligation for women are permanent birth control options.
5. Emergency contraceptive pills: The morning-after pill is one of the most popular methods of emergency contraception. You can have them on the morning of having unprotected intercourse.
These birth control options are effective only if you use them consistently and effectively. IUDs, sterilisation, and contraceptive implants require no effort on your part. They definitely have lower pregnancy rates. Emergency contraceptives, awareness methods, and barrier methods are said to have higher pregnancy rates.
This World Contraception Day, get to know about several methods of contraception to prevent unwanted pregnancy and make an informed choice.
