World Asthma Day 2021: 3 Common Myths About Asthma You Should Stop Believing
World Asthma Day 2021 falls on 4th May. This day attempts to crate awareness about this condition. Here are some common asthma myths busted by expert.
World Asthma Day 2021: 'Uncovering Asthma Misconceptions' is the theme for this year
HIGHLIGHTS
- World Asthma Day 2021 falls on 4 th May
- 'Uncovering Asthma Misconceptions' is the theme for the year 2021
- Asthma can affect people of all ages
World Asthma Day is observed on the first Tuesday of May each year. This day tries to create awareness about this condition that affects the airways of the patient. There is no cure for asthma but the symptoms can be controlled effectively. It can cause symptoms like wheeze, cough, shortness of breath and chest tightness. According to WHO, asthma affected an estimated 262 million people in 2019 and caused 461000 deaths. It is the most common chronic disease among children. One may also experience trouble sleeping caused by shortness of breath or coughing. Exposure to irritants such as pollen, dust, cold air, pollutants and more may trigger the signs and symptoms of asthma. There are several myths around the disease that can affect the management and treatment of the disease. Here are some common misconceptions you should stop believing.
World Asthma Day 2021: Myths around asthma to stop believing
Dr. Sandeepa HS who is a consultant pulmonologist at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital shares three common myths around asthma. Here are some of these-
1. It only affects kids
The most common misconception people have is that it can only happen to children and get better with age. In reality, Asthma can be found in patients of all age including adults, senior citizens and not just children.
Also read: Asthma Management Tips: Expert Recommends Do's And Don'ts For Asthmatics
2. It is infectious
The other misconception is that asthma is infectious, but in fact, it is not. However, certain viral respiratory infections like cold and flu might trigger asthma attacks among the patients.
3. Asthmatics cannot exercise
It is a misconception that asthma patients should not do any physical exercise. In fact, if this disease is well controlled with the correct treatment, then most patients are capable of performing physical exercises.
Also read: Can Omega-3 Fatty Acids Help Prevent Asthma? Study Reveals The Link
This World Asthma Day let's bust these myths and help asthma patients lead a healthier life!
(Dr. Sandeepa HS is a consultant pulmonologist at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.