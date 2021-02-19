Asthma Management Tips: Expert Recommends Do's And Don'ts For Asthmatics
Asthma is a chronic condition which leads to breathing difficulties and severe cough. To manage this condition effectively it is necessary to follow some do's and don't. Here are some of these explained by expert.
Asthma can lead to difficulty in breathing and lead to disturbed sleep
HIGHLIGHTS
- Asthma can lead to breathing difficulties
- Maintain a healthy weight to control asthma symptoms
- A healthy lifestyle also play a role in managing asthma
India alone has 37.9 million asthma cases. It is a condition which narrow and swelled airways. Asthma makes breathing difficult and leads to cough and shortness of breath. This condition is not curable but can be managed. It is vital to stay in constant touch with your doctor to effectively manage signs and symptoms and to make necessary adjustments. Asthma can also cause tightness in chest and trouble while sleeping due to breathing difficulty, wheezing and cough.
Dr. Indu Khosla says, "Respiratory illnesses and allergies are on the rise globally both in children and adults. There has been an increase in the incidence of asthma and allergic rhinitis across all age groups. Many reasons have been implicated for this and include outdoor pollution, indoor pollution, dust allergies, lifestyle changes, seasonal variations, etc. Obesity is another risk factor for asthma and this is generally due to change in lifestyle and eating habits today. Obesity is known to worsen asthma and make control of asthma difficult"
Here are some do's and don'ts for asthmatics:
Do's
- Always keep your inhalers with you while travelling
- Take controller inhalers after consulting your doctor
- Consult your doctor regularly
- Keep the house clean and dust free and away from irritants like tobacco smoke
- Maintain a healthy life style with regular habits of sleep, exercises, yoga, and a healthy diet
Don't's
- Don't discontinue your controller inhaler without your doctor's advice
- Don't smoke
- Don't stop exercising but if it makes your asthma worse, consult your doctor who will advise you the correct way to exercise
- Do not over eat and keep your weight in control
The reasons for the prevalence of asthma include increase in air particulate matters, pollen, smoking, food habit, nutritional deficiency and hereditary predisposition. Even today, people are hesitant to use therapy fearing judgement. While inhalation treatment can play a crucial role in reducing the impact of asthma on people's lives, compliance is crucial.
Dr. Ashok Mahashur also adds, "We are exposed to pollution in our day to day life. I visit a number of Asthma patients and many of them have now adopted inhalation therapy. However, I still have patients and especially parents asking about concerns around inhalers. They fear that it can become addictive. Hence, it is important we spread the right kind of awareness and education. Patients with respiratory illness should be careful and do timely diagnosis and right treatment."
(Dr. Indu Khosla is MBBS, MD Pediatric at Dr Indus New-born & Child Care Center)
(Dr. Ashok Mahashur is MBBS, MD Chest at Hinduja)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
