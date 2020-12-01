World AIDS Day 2020: Understanding The Complications Of HIV/AIDS
World AIDS Day 2020 tires to create awareness about this condition which can spread from an infected person to others. The theme for the World AIDS Day 2020 is 'Ending the HIV/AIDS Epidemic: Resilience and Impact.'
World AIDS Day: HIV infections damages the immune system of an individual
HIGHLIGHTS
- HIV infection can transmit by using contaminated needles or injection
- It can transfer from mother to the baby during pregnancy
- Contact with body fluid of an infected person can also lead to spread
World AIDS Day which is observed on 1 December each year tries to create awareness about this chronic condition. Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is a life-threatening condition that is caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). In this condition, the disease-fighting ability of the body reduces due to the negative effect on the immune system. HIV can be transmitted from an infected person to others. This usually spreads through sexual contact, use of infected needles or from mother to child during pregnancy. In this article, you will understand the importance of preventing HIV/AIDS and what are the complications linked with it.
World AIDS Day 2020: Importance of prevention and complications linked with it
HIV means being infected by the Human Immunodeficiency Virus. This virus fights the immune system cells called CD4 cells. If the virus remains untreated, it multiplies destroys the CD4 cells, thus making one immune-compromised. This low immune state then makes it possible for otherwise difficult infections to enter the body and cause severe symptoms and death in some cases.
Dr. Swati Rajagopal, Consultant, Infectious Disease and Travel Medicine at Aster CMI Hospital explains, "The complications like opportunistic infections associated with HIV can be reduced with early detection, testing and treatment. Many of the below-mentioned complications are now averted with better awareness, better diagnostic tools and better medications. Patients with HIV usually have compromised immune systems and can make one vulnerable to opportunistic infections like tuberculosis, cytomegalovirus, mycobacterium avium complex and pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia, are common."
"For some, diagnosed with HIV may suffer from malignant cancer such as Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Kaposi's sarcoma which requires special medical intervention. If the HIV infection is left untreated patients are prone to suffer from AIDS related dementia, wasting syndrome and lipodystrophy too."
Also read: World AIDS Day 2020: Expert Tells How To Stay Safe From HIV/AIDS
Dr. Niveditha Manokaran who is a Venereologist adds, "AIDS is preventable if HIV is managed early. Early diagnosis and treatment of HIV positive individuals have played a vital role in the prevention of HIV transmission and thereby AIDS. With the help of World AIDS Day, it is vital to create awareness about how far we have come in the management of HIV and the prevention of AIDS globally. In order to achieve this globally, there has to be an emphasis on the availability of care and treatment, acceptability of these resources available, accessibility of these resources and most importantly education as to how this is beneficial for someone being diagnosed with HIV.
"Usually, people consider HIV diagnosis as a death sentence but it is important to understand that HIV is a chronic illness, when treated early it is no longer a killer disease."
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.