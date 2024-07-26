Home »  Living Healthy »  Know the Symptoms, Causes, and Prevention of AIDS: Understanding the Life-Threatening Disease

Know the Symptoms, Causes, and Prevention of AIDS: Understanding the Life-Threatening Disease

Aiming for a future where HIV/AIDS is effectively managed and eventually eradicated, staying informed and proactive is essential.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Jul 26, 2024 12:41 IST
3-Min Read
Know the Symptoms, Causes, and Prevention of AIDS: Understanding the Life-Threatening Disease

Aiming for a HIV/AIDS-free future

Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) is a severe condition caused by the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). This virus attacks the body's immune system, specifically the CD4 cells (T cells), which are crucial for fighting infections. If left untreated, HIV reduces the number of these cells, making the body more vulnerable to infections and certain cancers. Understanding AIDS involves knowing its symptoms, causes, and preventive measures.

Understanding AIDS and the importance of managing it cannot be overstated. AIDS is not just a medical condition; it profoundly impacts the social and economic aspects of individuals and communities. The stigma associated with HIV/AIDS can lead to discrimination, which further complicates the lives of those affected. By educating ourselves and others about the causes, symptoms, and prevention of HIV/AIDS, we can create a more supportive environment that encourages testing, treatment, and the adoption of preventive measures. Staying informed and proactive is essential in the fight against this life-threatening disease, aiming for a future where HIV/AIDS is effectively managed and eventually eradicated.

Symptoms of AIDS



RELATED STORIES
related

Tackling Hearing Disability At The Right Age Is The Key; Hope For Those Battling Hearing Loss

The cochlear implant is an electronic device that stimulates the cochlear nerve, picking up sounds with a microphone, processing it, and transmitting the sound to the internal part of the implant.

related

Cancer: Early Detection And Diagnosis Makes Cancer A Winning Battle For All

Cancer: Diagnosis at the early stage reduces the risk of getting diagnosed at a later stage when things usually go out of hand.

The symptoms of AIDS vary and can be severe due to the compromised immune system. They include:

a. Acute HIV infection:



1. Fever

2. Chills

3. Rash

4. Night sweats

5. Muscle aches

6. Sore throat

7. Fatigue

8. Swollen lymph nodes

9. Mouth ulcers

b. Clinical latency stage

This stage can last several years, and the virus remains active but reproduces at very low levels. Many people may not exhibit symptoms during this phase.

Progression to AIDS

1. Rapid weight loss

2. Recurring fever or profuse night sweats

3. Extreme and unexplained tiredness

4. Prolonged swelling of the lymph glands

5. Diarrhea that lasts for more than a week

6. Sores of the mouth, anus, or genitals

7. Pneumonia

8. Red, brown, pink, or purplish blotches on or under the skin or inside the mouth, nose, or eyelids

9. Memory loss, depression, and other neurologic disorders

Add image caption here

Staying informed and proactive is essential in the fight against HIV/AIDS
Photo Credit: Canva

Causes of AIDS

AIDS is caused by HIV, which is transmitted through

1. Unprotected sexual contact

The most common mode of transmission, involving vaginal, anal, or oral sex with an infected person.

2. Blood transfusions

Receiving contaminated blood can transmit the virus.

3. Sharing needles

Common among individuals who inject drugs.

4. Mother-to-child transmission

During pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding.

Also Read: Understanding The Complications Of HIV/AIDS

Prevention of AIDS

Preventive measures are essential to control the spread of HIV and include

1. Safe sexual practices

Use condoms consistently and correctly. Limiting the number of sexual partners. Get tested regularly and know your partner's HIV status.

2. Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP)

A medication for people at high risk of HIV to prevent infection.

3. Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP)

Taking antiretroviral medicines (ART) after potential exposure to HIV to prevent becoming infected.

4. Regular testing

Early detection through regular testing is crucial for managing and preventing the spread of HIV.

5. Avoid sharing needles

Use only sterile needles if injecting drugs.

6. Mother-to-child transmission prevention

HIV-positive mothers should follow medical advice to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus to their babies.

AIDS is a life-threatening condition that results from the progression of HIV infection. Understanding the symptoms, causes, and prevention strategies is vital in combating the spread of HIV and managing the health of those affected. Adopting safe practices, regular testing, and appropriate medical interventions can significantly reduce the impact of this disease.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases