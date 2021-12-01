World AIDS Day 2021: Know The Significance And Theme Of This Day
World AIDS Day 2021 tires to create awareness about this condition which can spread from an infected person to others. The theme for the World AIDS Day 2021 is 'End Inequalities, End AIDS.'
World AIDS Day 2021: Everyone must have access to HIV prevention, testing, treatment and care
World AIDS Day is celebrated around the globe on 1 December, highlighting the progress made in the battle against the epidemic and brings into focus remaining challenges.
The theme for World AIDS Day 2021 is 'End Inequalities, End AIDS'. With a special focus on reaching people left behind, WHO and its partners are highlighting the growing inequalities in access to essential HIV services.
HIV remains a major public health issue that affects millions of people worldwide. Although the world has made significant progress in recent decades, important global targets for 2020 were not met.
Division, disparity and disregard for human rights are among the failures that allowed HIV to become and remain a global health crisis. Now, COVID-19 is exacerbating inequities and disruptions to services, making the lives of many people living with HIV more challenging.
On 1 December 2021, WHO is calling on global leaders and citizens to rally to confront the inequalities that drive AIDS and to reach people who are currently not receiving essential HIV services.
The key messages on this day include:
1. Re-commit to end HIV
Persistent inequalities and the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic require a renewed effort to end HIV as a public health threat by 2030.
2. Tackle HIV and COVID-19 together
We must confront the special challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic for people living with HIV.
3. Focus on equality
We must ensure that everyone, everywhere has equal access to HIV prevention, testing, treatment and care, including COVID-19 vaccinations and services.
4. Concentrate on those left behind
WHO recommends a renewed focus on countries and populations that are still missing out in the global response to HIV and AIDS. These include the diverse groups of people being marginalized in each country, including “key” populations of people who are at high risk.
(Source: WHO)
