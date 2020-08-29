Workout Tips: 5 Recovery Foods For Exercise-Induced Burnout
Workout tips: From sweet potatoes to cottage cheese, ginger and eggs, here are foods that can help you recover after exercise-induced burnout.
Tips for workout: Eggs can aid recovery after exercise-induced burnout
HIGHLIGHTS
- Sweet potatoes make for an excellent post-workout meal choice
- Low-fat cottage cheese is an amazing post-workout food for recovery
- Ginger can reduce exercise-induced muscle pain and soreness
Regular exercise and physical training might drain you during the routine, but leaves you feeling better after you complete the exercise. But, if you feel tired or fatigued or overworked immediately or a while after your activity, you might be heading towards a burnout, and it is for real!
Burnout can happen in the form of emotional volatility, irritability, tiredness, and severe exhaustion and it is fairly common. The best way to overcome exercise-induced workout is by allowing your body to rest and recover instead of pushing yourself for another day of intense activity. And then, on the day of rest and recovery- just fuel your body right with good nutrition so that you hit back on the fitness track with energy and motivation.
Also read: Weight Loss: Know The Importance Of Working Out With The Right Technique
Listed below are some foods that may help you recover well from an exercise-induced burnout:
1. Sweet potatoes: Sweet potatoes make for an excellent post-workout meal choice. The carbohydrates present in sweet potatoes help to recover the depleted glycogen stores during the exercise. It contains natural sugar and complex carbohydrates that keep a steady release of energy. Sweet potato is also loaded with stress-reducing mineral magnesium and muscle-relaxing mineral potassium that also reduces swelling. It is also rich in iron, vitamin C, and vitamin A- all crucial for optimum recovery.
2. Cottage cheese: Low-fat cottage cheese is an amazing post-workout food for recovery. Cottage cheese is a good source of calcium and protein. An amino acid called glutamine is present in cottage cheese which specifically decreases muscle soreness and improves muscle recovery after an intense exercise. The type of protein present in cottage cheese is whey protein and casein protein, both of which allow your muscles to recover continuously for a prolonged time after consuming. It also enhances the feeling of fullness thereby helping you curb your appetite while promoting muscle growth.
Also read: 4 Tips To Make No Equipment Workouts More Effective
3. Ginger: Ginger can reduce exercise-induced muscle pain and soreness by as much as 25%. The main bioactive compound in ginger is called gingerol which is responsible for its medicinal properties of pain and soreness relief. Ginger extract can be as effective as pain-killer medicines in many cases. Not just muscle soreness, ginger can also help relieve joint pain. Heat-treated ginger in the form of ginger water or ginger tea has more effect than consuming raw ginger altogether.
4. Eggs: Eggs are a source of complete protein comprising all of the 9 essential amino acids. Protein obtained from whole eggs post-workout helps to speed up muscle recovery and aids in protein synthesis. Egg yolk contains B vitamins and choline that helps in reducing muscle fatigue. Antioxidants present in egg lutein and zeaxanthin can improve overall well-being. Eggs also contain magnesium, which enhances recovery and also induces good quality sleep that is very crucial to brush off burnout. An added benefit of eggs is that you can have it in a variety of ways.
Also read: 5 Convincing Reasons To Eat Protein-Rich Eggs Right Now!
5. Trail mix: Nutty trail mix made with almonds, raisins, pistachios, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and some dark chocolate chips can make for a win-win post-workout recovery snack. Not only it tastes crunchy and delicious but packs tons of nutrients along. Omega-3 fatty acids derived from nuts and seeds can boost the synthesis of muscle protein and also acts as an anti-inflammatory agent, thereby reducing inflammation and pain. Pumpkin seeds are a great source of essential amino acids and zinc, which are vital for muscle growth and repair.
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.