Weight Loss: Know The Importance Of Working Out With The Right Technique
If you are doing regular squats, then your feet need to be shoulder width apart, toes pointing forward. For a sumo squat, on the other hand, your feet need to be placed at a wider distance and toes pointing slightly outwards. Know other important exercise techniques right here.
Performing exercises with the right technique is important to target the right muscles
The form of exercise is the foundation of it. To put it simply, it is important that you exercise with the right technique, so that the right muscles are targeted and worked upon. Making small changes in the way you do the exercise, or when you do modified versions of exercises, they may target different muscles than what you think. For instance, did you know sumo squats put additional emphasis on inner thighs as compared to regular squats? Celeb fitness trainer Kayla Itsines elaborates further on the difference between exercise variations and which one is best for you
Weight loss: Why form is the foundation of exercise
In her Insta post, Itsines shares examples of several other common exercises and how their modified versions target different muscle groups. Read here to know how to exercise with the right technique.
1. Squats
If you are doing regular squats, then your feet need to be shoulder width apart, toes pointing forward. For a sumo squat, on the other hand, your feet need to be placed at a wider distance and toes pointing slightly outwards. While the squats activate and engage glutes, quads, hamstrings and core muscles, sumo squats put additional emphasis on your inner thighs. For some people, it easier to engage glutes while doing sumo squats.
2. Push-ups
Hand placement and arm movement is the key difference between the two exercises. In a regular push-up, your hands will be slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Elbows need to be driven outwards as you lower your body. This will primarily activate your chest and shoulder muscles.
For a tricep-push-up, your hands need to directly be put under your shoulders. Your elbows need to be tucked in closely as you lower your body. Doing so will activate your triceps and chest. However, both kind of push-ups active a wide range of muscle groups.
3. Lunges
Both forward and reverse lunge target the same muscle groups - quads and glutes. But a reverse lunge has more intense effect on your glutes and hamstrings. It can be easier to perform reverse lunges because the stationary leg is driving the movement. Stability is better while performing reverse lunges.
4. Reverse table top
Reverse table top works on your lower back, glutes, hamstrings and obliques. When do a walkout variation of this exercise, it helps in creating an activation of glutes and hamstrings.
Watch the video below to get a better understanding of how each exercise is done.
