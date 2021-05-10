ASK OUR EXPERTS

Working Out With A Partner? Fitness Expert Yasmin Karachiwala Has Some Simple Exercises For You

Weight loss: The celebrity fitness expert has focussed on a simple workout routine that people can do in the comfort of their homes with their workout buddies.
  Updated: May 10, 2021 09:03 IST
4-Min Read
Working Out With A Partner? Fitness Expert Yasmin Karachiwala Has Some Simple Exercises For You

Weight loss: Exercising with a partner can help you stick to your routine

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Workout with a buddy to stay consistent
  2. Exercise regularly at home to stay fit
  3. Along with exercise eat a healthy diet to maintain a healthy weight

Coronavirus and the subsequent lockdowns have created a roadblock for many of us when it comes to our weight loss plans. With no gyms and long work-from-home schedules, it can get extremely difficult to find the motivation to do a little extra something to shed a few kilograms. In such a situation it can help to not tread this path alone and exercise with some company. By doing so, you can feed off each other's energy and motivation. So if you are one of the lucky few who are spending the lockdown with a friend, sibling, parent or partner, you have the privilege of having a workout buddy. And fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala has just the perfect workout routine that you can follow.

Weight loss: Stay with your workout buddy with these exercises

In her recent Instagram post, Yasmin wrote, "Look out for partner workout inspo here this month as I will be pulling both my boys @zahaankara @amaankarachiwala for some fun partner workout routines. Grab a partner who you can do these exercises with to make it more fun and challenging! If you don't have a partner, you can always do them by yourself, but do try to find someone to do them with for some extra fire!"


The routine as prescribed by the expert includes the following exercises:

1. Partner Sissy Squat (45 Secs)

2. Crawl to Plank Clap (45 Secs)

3. Russian Twist + Push-up (45 Secs)

4. Sit-up + Clap (45 Secs)

She further added, "Perform 3 rounds of 45 seconds each, take 15 seconds of active rest in between exercises and a full minute between rounds."

Also read: Suffering From Chronic Pulmonary Heart Disease? Fitness Expert Shares 5 Exercises You Must Try

The expert has also demonstrated how to perform the exercises. Watch it here:

Yasmin had also demonstrated a set of exercises that you can perform once you have recovered from COVID-19. The fitness trainer, said that the simple exercises helped improve her "lung capacity" and made her body "less stiff". She, however, stressed on the need to start slow and understand the demands of the body. "I started these exercises very slowly with low intensity doing only as many reps as my body felt comfortable doing. I was also constantly listening to my body, which is the most important thing any of us can do Post Covid," she said.

Also read: Exercising After Covid-19 Recovery? Try These Simple Exercises By Fitness Expert Yasmin Karachiwala

Give this workout a try and stay fit with your workout buddy.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

