Wondering How Vegetables Help You Stay Healthy? Lovneet Batra Outlines The Numerous Benefits
We all know that vegetables are healthy to consume but Nutritionist Lovneet Batra tells her followers about the exact health benefits of vegetables.
Vegetables carry a good amount of dietary fibre that improves the digestive health
We have grown up hearing the importance of fresh vegetables and the need to include them in our diet. However, there are days when we don't feel like having vegetables. This could be because of their bland taste or texture. Anyway, it's always good to get reminded of their rich benefits and that they are among the most affordable sources of vitamins and minerals. Telling us the same is nutritionist Lovneet Batra. She shared a photo of a plate full of chopped vegetables and mentioned the health benefits alongside. She told her followers to include at least 3-4 servings of vegetables in their daily diet.
Lovneet Batra listed the following benefits of vegetables:
1) Improve digestive health
Vegetables carry a good amount of dietary fibre that improves the digestive health. These fibres are indigestible carbohydrates that help to pass food through the digestive system.
2) Help in hormonal detoxification
Lovneet stated, “Indole-3-carbinol promotes liver function which is important for hormone balance where our waste products and spent hormones are cleared out.” Cruciferous vegetables should be consumed on regular basis as part of your hormone detoxification and balancing system.
3) Protect against cardiovascular diseases
According to various studies and reports, increased consumption of vegetables has been shown to reduce cardiovascular diseases-related mortality rates and improve risk factors. Vegetables carry low content of saturated fat, trans fat, and cholesterol.
4) Lower your risk of cancer
Consume plant-based foods, especially vegetables, to reduce the risk of cancer. The contents of vegetables, specifically antioxidants, prevent oxidative damage to the cells in the body, thus, reducing the risk of cancer.
5) Fight inflammation
Vegetables are one of the best foods to eat to help you fend off inflammation. They are rich in antioxidants and phytochemicals.
Take a look:
So, now, do you feel convinced enough to add more vegetables to your diet? A diet rich in vegetables can provide you with all the required nutrients and also help ward off many ailments. Consume a range of vegetables in varied colours to give your body the mix of nutrients it needs.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
