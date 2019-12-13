ASK OUR EXPERTS

Winter Health Care: 5 Tips To Stay Healthy, Fit And Warm This Winter

Winter Health Care: 5 Tips To Stay Healthy, Fit And Warm This Winter

Winter health care tips: Do not use the cold whether as an excuse to gain weight. Follow these 5 tips by nutritionist Nmami Agarwal to stay fit and warm this winter.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Dec 13, 2019 04:32 IST
3-Min Read
Winter Health Care: 5 Tips To Stay Healthy, Fit And Warm This Winter

Winter health care tips: Eat more omega-3 fatty acids to keep yourself warm in winter

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. It is important to stay active in winter
  2. Keep yourself hydrated at all times
  3. Try to control your cravings

With temperature going as low as 10 degrees, it is safe to say that winter have finally arrived in Delhi. Chilly weather is surely a delight, but it is also accompanied by increasing number of cravings for comfort food and laziness. Not wanting to leave the cosy blanket is one of the top reasons for people skipping workouts and going to the gym. Well, exercise indoors if it is required but do not let winter be the only reason for gaining weight. You can switch to indoor exercises or high-intensity short-duration workouts during winter. HIIT and Tabata are popular short-duration workouts that can be included in your workout routine in winter.

How to maintain health and weight during winter


Apart from being a regular at exercise, there is also a need to keep your diet in check during the winter season. Hot chocolate and comforting desserts can be consumed once in a while, but don't forget that sugary foods are just empty calories with zero nutritive value.

Also read: How To Take Care Of Baby's Skin During Winter

Besides, what is also important is to boost your health to prevent falling sick, catching cough, cold and other viral infections during winter. Talking about essential nutritional needs during winter is nutritionist Nmami Agarwal on Instagram. She gives the following tips to maintain your health in winter:

1. Consume sufficient omega-3 fatty acids

Incidence of flu, joint pain and infections tend to go higher in winter. To prevent them, you must include foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids like walnuts, almonds, flaxseeds and fatty fish. All these foods are anti-inflammatory in nature. They also contain antioxidants that can give a boost to your immunity and reduce joint pain and stiffness.

csa2vkho

Walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Eat sufficient fruits and vegetables

Adding fresh fruits and green vegetables in your is important to provide yourself with adequate Vitamin A, C, B vitamins and fibre. Consuming sufficient vegetables and fruits give a boost to your immunity and metabolism, both of which are important to stay healthy and fit during winter. In fact, consumption of fruits and vegetables must be done sufficiently, irrespective of the season.

Also read: Healthy Diet For Winter Season: 5 Immunity Boosting Foods That Should Be A Part Of Your Diet

3. Control your cravings

Carb intake tends to increase during this season. Nmami says that eating more carbs increases secretion of serotonin hormone, which makes your brain think that you are happier, and makes you crave more food. In order to reduce cravings, eat a healthy breakfast with a good combination of carb and protein. Eat nuts, seeds and fruits when you experience your cravings and stay away from chips, chocolates, etc.

m1qqlbjo

Control your cravings to stay fit during winter
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Stay hydrated

Intake of water reduces during winter and this can be detrimental to your health, skin and hair. Sufficient water intake is important for your health, irrespective of the season. Drinking sufficient water will help you remain active even on cold winter days, and this in turn will keep you warm. Apart from water, you can bank on herbal teas and soups to keep you hydrated and warm in winter.

5. Stay warm

Keep yourself warm and wear clothes that cover you properly. Not dressing properly can make you prone to cold, cough and infections.

Also read: Warm Up Your Winter Mornings With Tea: Try These Healthy Teas To Fight Different Winter Ailments Naturally

This winter, follow these tips to stay happy, healthy and warm!

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

