Healthy Diet For Winter Season: 5 Immunity Boosting Foods That Should Be A Part Of Your Diet
During the winter season, the risk of infections, cold, cough and many other health issues automatically increases. A strong immune system can help you fight these health issues naturally. Here are some winter foods which can help you boost immunity naturally.
Winter diet tips: Add foods rich in vitamin C for better immunity
The winter season brings a lot of changes. You become more prone to infections, cold and cough. The cold weather needs some extra attention to protect yourself from all these health issues. From hot soup to layers of clothes you need to make many changes in your daily schedule. With the increased risk of flu and infections, you need to prepare yourself well in advance to fight the cold weather. A strong immune system can help you naturally reduce the risk of various diseases. Many winter foods can help you naturally strengthen immune system. Here are some immunity-boosting foods which should be an essential part of your winter diet.
Immunity boosting foods for winters
1. Sweet potato
When you hear winter foods sweet potato might be the first thing that may pop up in your mind. Sweet potato is one of the most loved foods during the cold weather. It is highly nutritious which can provide you a variety of health benefits. Sweet potato supports the immune system as well. It is a good source of beta-carotene and Vitamin A which helps boosts immunity.
2. Chickpeas
Chickpeas are loaded with health benefits and variety of nutrients. It is a well-known plant-based source of protein. It is also rich in fiber. Other than these the presence of zinc in chickpeas makes it an amazing immunity-boosting food. You can cook chickpeas in various ways. Add some garlic to your recipe to enhance the immunity-boosting properties.
3. Green tea
Sipping a hot cup of tea during a winter morning is one best way to start your morning. Green tea which is widely consumed for weight loss can help in boosting immunity as well. There are multiple other health benefits associated with consumption of green tea. Enjoy a hot cup of green and start your day with a healthy note. You can try different favours of green tea or simply add some ginger to your tea for better benefits.
4. Garlic
Garlic is popular for its antibacterial and antiviral properties. It can support the functioning of the immune system as well. You can add garlic to your diet in various ways. Add it to different foods or soups. It will add extra flavour to your food. You can also use it as a topping or simply have a small amount of crushed garlic with a glass of water on an empty stomach.
5. Oranges
The winter season also brings oranges. Oranges with a tangy taste are an amazing source of vitamin C. Vitamin C is generally present in citrus foods which boost immunity.
