Winter Diet: Try These Healthy Teas To Stay Warm This Winter

Winter Diet: Try These Healthy Teas To Stay Warm This Winter

Do you love drinking tea? Here are some caffeine-free healthy options you can prepare to stay warm this winter.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Feb 1, 2021 09:21 IST
2-Min Read
Winter Diet: Try These Healthy Teas To Stay Warm This Winter

You can prepare different teas with some common kitchen ingredients in winters

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Diabetics can try herbal tea instead of sugary drinks
  2. Saffron is also used to prepare healthy tea
  3. You can try ginger when suffering from sore throat

While making healthy diet choices it is important to swap sugary beverages with healthy alternatives. Many start their day with a caffeinated beverage followed by other sugary drinks like packed juices, colas and more. Teas are also a popular choice in India. There is a huge variety of tea available. Herbal teas are widely consumed instead of regular caffeine loaded versions. You might be surprised to know that simple kitchen ingredients can be used to prepare teas that are loaded with multiple health benefits. In this article, here are some of these options that you can prepare. Keep reading to know some of these interesting ideas.

Healthy teas to try this winter


1. Turmeric tea



Turmeric is a wonder spice that should be a part of your winter diet. It can help you boost immunity, reduce inflammation and control winter-related joint pain. One interesting way to add turmeric to your diet is by preparing tea.

enui1hto

Turmeric tea can help you control inflammation
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Clove tea

Clove is another commonly used spice that you must add to your diet. It is high in antioxidants and promotes healthy blood sugar levels. It can also help boost dental health. Cloves also contain anti-bacterial properties.

Also read: Is Green Tea Really That Healthy? Here's What You Need To Know

3. Ginger tea

Ginger is often added to teas. It gives a strong flavour which is soothing to your throat. Ginger tea can help you control nausea. According to studies, it is also helpful in controlling blood pressure and blood sugars. It promotes overall heart health.

Also read: Diabetes Diet: These Teas Can Help You Control Blood Sugar Levels Naturally

4. Chamomile tea

Want to ensure a good night's sleep? Drink chamomile tea before bed. This tea relaxes your mind and body further helping you enjoy a sound sleep.

6dinnmlo

Chamomile tea can help promote digestion and heart health
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Cinnamon tea

Cinnamon offers a wide variety of health benefits. From PCOS to diabetes control, the list is long. Cinnamon tea is rich in antioxidants and can control inflammation. Prepare cinnamon tea and add a dash of honey to it for better taste.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

