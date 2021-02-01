Winter Diet: Try These Healthy Teas To Stay Warm This Winter
Do you love drinking tea? Here are some caffeine-free healthy options you can prepare to stay warm this winter.
You can prepare different teas with some common kitchen ingredients in winters
HIGHLIGHTS
- Diabetics can try herbal tea instead of sugary drinks
- Saffron is also used to prepare healthy tea
- You can try ginger when suffering from sore throat
While making healthy diet choices it is important to swap sugary beverages with healthy alternatives. Many start their day with a caffeinated beverage followed by other sugary drinks like packed juices, colas and more. Teas are also a popular choice in India. There is a huge variety of tea available. Herbal teas are widely consumed instead of regular caffeine loaded versions. You might be surprised to know that simple kitchen ingredients can be used to prepare teas that are loaded with multiple health benefits. In this article, here are some of these options that you can prepare. Keep reading to know some of these interesting ideas.
Healthy teas to try this winter
1. Turmeric tea
Turmeric is a wonder spice that should be a part of your winter diet. It can help you boost immunity, reduce inflammation and control winter-related joint pain. One interesting way to add turmeric to your diet is by preparing tea.
2. Clove tea
Clove is another commonly used spice that you must add to your diet. It is high in antioxidants and promotes healthy blood sugar levels. It can also help boost dental health. Cloves also contain anti-bacterial properties.
3. Ginger tea
Ginger is often added to teas. It gives a strong flavour which is soothing to your throat. Ginger tea can help you control nausea. According to studies, it is also helpful in controlling blood pressure and blood sugars. It promotes overall heart health.
4. Chamomile tea
Want to ensure a good night's sleep? Drink chamomile tea before bed. This tea relaxes your mind and body further helping you enjoy a sound sleep.
5. Cinnamon tea
Cinnamon offers a wide variety of health benefits. From PCOS to diabetes control, the list is long. Cinnamon tea is rich in antioxidants and can control inflammation. Prepare cinnamon tea and add a dash of honey to it for better taste.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
