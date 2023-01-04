Winter Diet: Add These Immunity-Boosting Foods To Your Winter Diet
Some foods have been proven to pose helpful in boosting our immunity. Here are the best foods to help you boost your immunity in winter.
Ginger tea has a variety of benefits one of which oils boosting our immunity
There is a reason why the flu, a viral respiratory illness that frequently includes chills, a fever, coughing, sneezing, and congestion, is more prevalent in the winter. Our immunity is comparatively lower in winter. This can make us prone to catching these diseases.
Certain lifestyle factors can help boost your immunity. One such lifestyle factor is diet. Some foods have been proven to pose helpful in boosting our immunity. Here are the best foods to help you boost your immunity in winter.
Here are the best immunity-boosting foods for your winter diet:
1. Spinach
Spinach is the ideal food to boost your body's immunity because it is high in vitamin C, beta-carotene, and antioxidants. It can absorb additional vitamins that increase its healthiness by lightly cooking it. Don't be hesitant to start to include spinach in your diet today. It is a terrific addition to a morning salad, dinner meal, or lunchbox.
2. Citrus fruits
Fruits with strong antioxidant and vitamin C content, such as lemons, and oranges, are the foundation for strengthening immunity. They also possess antiviral and antibacterial qualities. They are also delicious and can be a refreshing addition to your breakfast.
3. Ginger tea
One of the most effective ways to stay fit in the cold weather may be a steaming hot cup of ginger tea. Due to its high antioxidant and anti-inflammatory content, ginger significantly strengthens the immune system. You may add ginger to various foods in addition to making tea from it.
4. Ghee
In an effort to regulate our weight, many of us skip ghee or any dairy products, but doing so could weaken our immune system. Ghee contains the antioxidant vitamins A, E, K, and D. Additionally, it aids in the body's absorption of important vitamins and minerals from other foods. So it makes sense that ghee is used to prepare ayurvedic medications.
5. Bell peppers
Vitamins A and C, as well as the immune-boosting antioxidants beta carotene, are abundant in red bell peppers. The quantity of vitamin C in a medium-sized bell pepper is double that of an orange. In fact, bell peppers tend to have even more vitamin C than oranges themselves.
6. Sunflower seeds
Sunflower seeds are an excellent source of vitamin E, which helps to boost immunity. They also include minerals like magnesium, phosphorus, and vitamin B6. They are also small in size which makes them a convenient garnish. They can be added to sweet as well as savoury dishes.
7. Jaggery
Jaggery might be a fantastic substitute for sugar if you want to boost your immunity. This straightforward, sweet meal is high in zinc and is widely recognised for boosting immunity as well as helping with respiratory conditions. Jaggery can help anaemic conditions because it is high in iron.
8. Green tea
High quantities of antioxidants, especially EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate), which strengthens the immune system, are present in this tea. Because it has fewer calories and less caffeine than coffee, it is also a healthier tea. You can further enhance the benefits of green tea by adding honey and lemon to it.
Make sure to adequately add these foods to your diet this winter if you wish to improve your immunity.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.