Nutritionist Explains Science Behind Not Storing Food In Plastic Containers
“Consider glass or stainless steel containers for cold or hot foods, instead,” Lovneet Batra adds.
Even though the entire anti-plastic and go-green campaign has taken over the globe, it looks like we cannot do away with our daily dependence on plastic containers or bags. A widespread dinner or an in-house party will usually leave you with enough leftovers. Obviously, the first thing which comes to your mind is storing them in a variety of colourful plastic boxes and stacking them in your fridge. Not only for storing, but many also carry plastic lunch boxes to work as well. But let us tell you this easy-to-handle and easily available plastic containers are not really healthy for you. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, in an Instagram upload, suggests “avoid storing foods in plastic” bags or containers.
Explaining the science behind not using plastics for storage, Lovneet Batra says, “Bisphenol A (BPA) is an organic synthetic compound used in hard, lightweight plastics called polycarbonates.” According to studies, the nutritionist states, “BPA is used in all sorts of plastic containers, the chemical leaches in the food - stored in the plastic containers and bags - makes the BPA toxic. “
In addition, EDCs (endocrine-disrupting chemicals) are found in several everyday plastic products that can interfere with the body's hormones.
Doctors and health experts have always emphasised eating fresh cooked food. The nutritional value of foods is lost during the process of recooking or reheating. For storing the meal and relishing it later you need to be careful about the following things:
- Store cooked food in closed containers in the refrigerator.
- Warm up only the portion you want to eat instead of warming up the whole preparation over and over again. This will limit the loss of nutrients.
- The food should be cooked properly before storage. Food that is not cooked is at a higher risk of being spoiled and getting infected after storage.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
