Home »  Living Healthy »  Nutritionist Explains Science Behind Not Storing Food In Plastic Containers 

Nutritionist Explains Science Behind Not Storing Food In Plastic Containers 

“Consider glass or stainless steel containers for cold or hot foods, instead,” Lovneet Batra adds. 
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Mar 14, 2023 12:40 IST
2-Min Read
Nutritionist Explains Science Behind Not Storing Food In Plastic Containers 

Use glass or stainless steel containers for both cold and hot foods

Even though the entire anti-plastic and go-green campaign has taken over the globe, it looks like we cannot do away with our daily dependence on plastic containers or bags. A widespread dinner or an in-house party will usually leave you with enough leftovers. Obviously, the first thing which comes to your mind is storing them in a variety of colourful plastic boxes and stacking them in your fridge. Not only for storing, but many also carry plastic lunch boxes to work as well. But let us tell you this easy-to-handle and easily available plastic containers are not really healthy for you. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, in an Instagram upload, suggests “avoid storing foods in plastic” bags or containers. 

Explaining the science behind not using plastics for storage, Lovneet Batra says, “Bisphenol A (BPA) is an organic synthetic compound used in hard, lightweight plastics called polycarbonates.” According to studies, the nutritionist states, “BPA is used in all sorts of plastic containers, the chemical leaches in the food - stored in the plastic containers and bags - makes the BPA toxic. “

In addition, EDCs (endocrine-disrupting chemicals) are found in several everyday plastic products that can interfere with the body's hormones. 



RELATED STORIES
related

Reheating Food In Plastic Containers? Here's What You Should Know

Reheating food in plastic containers can be harmful to your health. Here's how.

related

These Benefits Of Drinking Water Stored In A Clay Pot Will Amaze You

Drinking water from a clay pot or matka has a lot of health benefits to offer. If you don't drink water from a clay or earthen pot then you are missing out on all the health benefits it has to offer.

“Consider glass or stainless steel containers for cold or hot foods, instead,” Lovneet Batra adds. 

Doctors and health experts have always emphasised eating fresh cooked food. The nutritional value of foods is lost during the process of recooking or reheating. For storing the meal and relishing it later you need to be careful about the following things: 

- Store cooked food in closed containers in the refrigerator. 

- Warm up only the portion you want to eat instead of warming up the whole preparation over and over again. This will limit the loss of nutrients. 

- The food should be cooked properly before storage. Food that is not cooked is at a higher risk of being spoiled and getting infected after storage.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY

'Health and Wellness - Myths & Facts - Hormones: Episode 52

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

Home Remedies

12 Effective Home Remedies for Bad Breath
12 Effective Home Remedies for Bad Breath

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Short videosBy Firework

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases