Reheating Food In Plastic Containers? Here's What You Should Know
Reheating food in plastic containers can be harmful to your health. Here's how.
Plastic upon heating releases a certain kind of chemical
The world today is moving towards being environmentally conscious. At an individual and corporate level, the focus is on ways to be sustainable and create a greener planet. According to a 2015 report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), approximately 25,940 tonnes of plastic waste is generated in India per day. Of this, only 60% gets recycled, still leaving behind nearly 10,000 tonnes of it every day. Most plastics do not bio-degrade and take years to decompose into smaller fragments called microplastics, contaminating the soil and waters, and endangering human and marine life.
Almost every aspect of the life, from clothes to household items is made of plastic. However, the excessive use of plastic products is perhaps the most in our kitchens. Bottles, storage jars, single-use plastic bags, cling wraps, chopping boards and even plastic spoons, are commonly used. This is because plastic is often the easier choice because of its cost-effectiveness and repeated usage value. It is crucial to focus on making a switch from plastic to glass and make these decisions consciously. Plastic can have a detrimental effect on your health and in the long run can lead to complications. While the pandemic has redefined the concept of healthy eating and overall wellbeing, many still ignore the utensils used to cook, store and reheat food.
Reheating food in plastic containers or ordering takeaway food that comes piping hot in them, can be harmful to you. A report on the Harvard Medical School website points to studies that suggest that certain chemicals found in plastic can leach into your foods. The impact of it, in the long run, can lead to health problems such as metabolic disorders (including obesity) and reduced fertility are amongst other side effects.
This is because when plastic is heated, it releases harmful chemicals like BPA and phthalates which can enter the foods and beverages. To reduce the use of plastic in kitchen you can replace plastic with glass.
Glass, unlike plastic, does not take years to decompose nor does it leach harmful chemicals. Opting for glass jars, storage containers, bottles and other glass products made with 100% borosilicate glass are safer for repeated usage. Other than glass, copper, iron and stainless steel are also common options that can be used in the kitchen.
All it takes is to make this simple switch to make healthier choices for you and your family.
(Priyanka Kheruka is Brand Head at Borosil Ltd)
