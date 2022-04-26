Nutritionist Lovneet Outlines Health Benefits Of Saffron Or Kesar
Apart from adding aroma and flavour to food, saffronalso offers a range of health benefits.
Saffron is effective in helping improve immunity and keeping season flu at bay
India is famous across the world for its spices. In addition to adding a range of flavours to food, several spices also have innumerable health benefits. From regulating blood sugar to removing toxins from the body, spices can help the body in more ways than one. Nutritionist Lovneet, in her new Instagram post, focuses on the amazing benefits of saffron, one of the most expensive spices, which is grown only in a few areas across the world. In India, it is also known as kesar and is cultivated mainly in Kashmir.
Apart from adding aroma and flavour, saffron also gives a beautiful colour to the food. Now, let us take a look at the health benefits:
1. May improve mood and depression
Saffron is nicknamed the “sunshine spice.” Lovneet says that studies have shown that the two stigmas of saffron -- called crocin and safranal -- can help regulate happy hormones serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine and thus elevates mood. Adding saffron to the diet can help a person lower their stress levels and tackle depression.
2. Eases menstrual pain
Saffron is also used for promoting and regulating menstrual bleeding. It also reduces lumbar pains that accompany menstruation. Saffron is beneficial in treating leucorrhea, the condition where estrogen imbalance causes a whitish-yellow discharge during menstruation.
3. Boosts immunity
Saffron has been found to be effective in helping improve immunity and keeping season flu at bay. The carotenoids present in the saffron may be responsible for this function and can affect both humoral and cellular immunity functions, the expert said.
Here's the nutritionist's post:
Lovneet mentions that "4-5 strands in milk are safe" for consumption. Because of its health benefits, the nutritionist urges her Instagram followers to add this spice to their diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.