Why A Sudden Drop In Temperature Can Make You Sick: Tips For Prevention By Expert

Why A Sudden Drop In Temperature Can Make You Sick: Tips For Prevention By Expert

Tips to prevent falling sick: During change of weather, you wear warm clothes and take them off when you feel warmer. When this is done frequently, it may make you prone to falling sick- Dr Gita Prakash.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Dec 4, 2019 02:33 IST
3-Min Read
 

Winter is here, and it is considered to the be the peak season for sore throats, cough, cold and runny noses. And a sudden drop in temperature, which Delhi is experiencing since the past few days, can make you more prone to sickness. Sudden drop in temperature reduces humidity levels. This makes viruses stronger and immune system weaker, making you fall sick. Viruses tend to survive more effectively at colder temperatures, allowing them to spread and infect large population of people living in colder temperatures.

Sudden drop in temperature: Why it makes you prone to cough, cold and infections


We speak to Dr Gita Prakash, family physician, about why a sudden drop in temperature makes you fall sick. She says, "During change of weather, you wear warm clothes and take them off when you feel warmer. When this is done frequently, it may make you prone to falling sick. Also, at this time, viruses which weren't present earlier, begin to spread at a much faster pace. This makes you more prone to catching cough, cold, etc."

kmrdclo8

Do not change your clothes too frequently in winter, to avoid falling sick
Photo Credit: iStock

Dr Gita gives the following tips to prevent falling sick because of sudden drop in temperature

  • Take flu vaccine: This can prevent catching viral infections
  • Dress appropriately as per the weather and avoid taking off warm clothes immediately when you feel a little warm. Give your body time to adapt to the rise in temperature.
  • Avoid going out early in morning and late in evening. These are the times when pollution levels are higher as compared to the rest of the day and the temperature is lower.
  • Wear appropriate clothes that keep you warm and covered.
  • Drink more warm fluids and increase intake of foods that give a boost to your immunity. A stronger immunity is the key to prevent falling sick with a sudden drop in temperature.

Other tips for prevention

1. Include more Vitamin C rich foods, or immunity boosting foods in your diet. This includes citrus fruits, bell peppers, broccoli, ginger, garlic, leafy green vegetables, curd, nuts and seeds and fatty fish to name a few.

66machg

Eat more leafy greens to prevent falling sick in winter
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Install humidifiers at home to add more moisture in air. Viruses breed in dry air and wetter aid adds another layer of protection as you enter the cold and flu season.

3. Practice good personal hygiene and wash your hands regularly. Germs spread from person to person. Regular washing of hands can prevent transmission of viruses from person to person.

4. Always keep tissues with yourself. Cough and sneeze with the tissue in your hand. This reduces the likelihood of virus spreading through the air.

(Dr. Gita Prakash is a Family Physician at Max Multi Speciality Hospital, Panchsheel Park)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



