Who Would Say Anil Kapoor Is 61 When He Looks 16: Health Secrets Revealed
Anil Kapoor, who turns 61 this Sunday, believes that one must devote some time to exercise every morning after getting out of bed.
Anil Kapoor stresses that one must avoid sugar as much as possible
HIGHLIGHTS
- Anil Kapoor turns 61 on December 24
- The actor believes in exercising every day
- Anil Kapoor includes a variety of workouts in his fitness regime
There are very few people who won't go awestruck by Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor's charm. All set to the cut the cake for his 61st birthday on December 24, the actor continues to shock us all with evergreen personality and charisma on the silver screen. Best known for his roles in films like Slumdog Millionaire, Nayak, Dil Dhadakne Do, Taal and Ram Lakhan to name a very few, Anil has been a heartthrob who is on the verge of completing 4 decades in the industry.
Despite being a foodie at heart, Anil keeps a check on his diet
While Anil is nothing less than brilliant in his acting skills, his fitness is something that has both surprised and inspired many. In numerous media interviews, the actor has mentioned that having a control over diet is very important to stay fit and healthy.
He stresses on the importance of taking special care of how much sugar is one consuming. He suggests people to have as less sugar as possible.
His daily diet starts with a banana, a fruit that is rich in minerals and carbs and is a great source of energy. This is followed with a breakfast that includes toast with eggs along with either fruit juice or black coffee. In case he's too busy for breakfast, the Mr India actor prefers chicken and soup for lunch. Otherwise, veggies, dal, oats, fish or chicken are all a part of Anil's daily platter.
Also, the actor ensures his protein intake is upto the mark by consuming protein shakes every day.
Workout regime
Anil follows a strict workout schedule where he promises to exercise 2-3 hours daily. The actor is of the belief that it is extremely essential for everyone to get out of their beds in the morning and devote sometime to exercise.
Personally, the actor is fond of following a variety of workouts, including cycling, hot yoga, cardio, jogging, weight training and weight lifting.
Ask about his youthful and energetic personality and the actor is all about early to bed and early to rise. Along with avoiding drinking alcohol and smoking, he makes sure that he hits the bed latest by 11 pm.
More power to you Majnu bhai! Here's wishing you a hearty birthday in advance!
