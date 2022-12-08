When Should You Switch To A Gluten-Free Diet? Here's The Answer
Many often believe that gluten is unhealthy. Recently, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary clarified that only people with gluten intolerance should avoid it. Here are all the details.
People with gluten intolerance experience side effects after consuming gluten
Gluten is basically a protein found in wheat, pasta, bread and other grains. Many people experience side effects after consuming gluten. These conditions are mainly celiac disease, wheat allergy, gluten ataxia and non-celiac sensitivity. Following this, they switch to a specific diet, which eliminates the consumption of gluten and its products. But, you don't have to give up on gluten altogether, minimising the consumption is enough for most people, as per nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary. In her latest Instagram post, the health expert also highlighted that only people suffering from celiac disease are expected to never turn to gluten. As for others, they can comfortably relish the protein once in a while.
Take a look:
Previously, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary reflected upon the link between gluten consumption and Hashimoto's disease, which is an inflammation of the thyroid gland. Hashimoto's causes fatigue, weight gain, a puffy face and a slow heartbeat. As per the health expert, gluten should be off limits for a while when you have Hashimoto's.
Rashi said, “people with Hashimoto thyroiditis have an increased risk of developing other autoimmune disorders”, including vitiligo, rheumatoid arthritis, and type 1 diabetes. She also mentioned that if someone consumes gluten on a daily basis, the chances of them facing Hashimoto thyroiditis increase significantly.
Giving a better knowledge of the ailment, Rashi Chowdhary explained the 3 stages of Hashimoto's that can help you understand the condition in a better way.
Now that we know when you must follow a gluten-free diet, the next and most obvious question is what all can a person eat. Right? Here are 3 foods that make for a great addition to the diet, if you end up switching to being gluten-free.
1. Almonds
Almonds in any form make for an excellent and nutritious addition to the gluten-free diet. You can munch on whole natural almonds, roasted almonds, as well as flavoured almonds. A handful of these power-packed nuts may help you in your journey towards good health.
2. Corn
Corn is high in fibre. It is a rich source of the carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin, which are good antioxidants. Maize is one of the most popular gluten-free cereals, consumed across the globe.
3. Kidney Beans
A mix of carbohydrates and fibre, rajma or kidney beans is also a good source of protein. Best part? They are gluten-free. Kidney beans are naturally low in fat, as well as are cholesterol free. Apart from being a highly nutritious food, kidney beans may help prevent weight gain, constipation and management of blood sugar levels.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.