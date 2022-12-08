Home »  Living Healthy »  When Should You Switch To A Gluten-Free Diet? Here's The Answer 

When Should You Switch To A Gluten-Free Diet? Here's The Answer 

Many often believe that gluten is unhealthy. Recently, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary clarified that only people with gluten intolerance should avoid it. Here are all the details.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Dec 8, 2022 08:11 IST
8-Min Read
When Should You Switch To A Gluten-Free Diet? Heres The Answer 

People with gluten intolerance experience side effects after consuming gluten

Gluten is basically a protein found in wheat, pasta, bread and other grains. Many people experience side effects after consuming gluten. These conditions are mainly celiac disease, wheat allergy, gluten ataxia and non-celiac sensitivity. Following this, they switch to a specific diet, which eliminates the consumption of gluten and its products. But, you don't have to give up on gluten altogether, minimising the consumption is enough for most people, as per nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary. In her latest Instagram post, the health expert also highlighted that only people suffering from celiac disease are expected to never turn to gluten. As for others, they can comfortably relish the protein once in a while. 

Take a look:

Previously, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary reflected upon the link between gluten consumption and Hashimoto's disease, which is an inflammation of the thyroid gland. Hashimoto's causes fatigue, weight gain, a puffy face and a slow heartbeat. As per the health expert, gluten should be off limits for a while when you have Hashimoto's. 

Rashi said, “people with Hashimoto thyroiditis have an increased risk of developing other autoimmune disorders”, including vitiligo, rheumatoid arthritis, and type 1 diabetes. She also mentioned that if someone consumes gluten on a daily basis, the chances of them facing Hashimoto thyroiditis increase significantly.  

Giving a better knowledge of the ailment, Rashi Chowdhary explained the 3 stages of Hashimoto's that can help you understand the condition in a better way. 

Now that we know when you must follow a gluten-free diet, the next and most obvious question is what all can a person eat. Right? Here are 3 foods that make for a great addition to the diet, if you end up switching to being gluten-free. 

1. Almonds

Almonds in any form make for an excellent and nutritious addition to the gluten-free diet. You can munch on whole natural almonds, roasted almonds, as well as flavoured almonds. A handful of these power-packed nuts may help you in your journey towards  good health.

2. Corn

Corn is high in fibre. It is a rich source of the carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin, which are good antioxidants. Maize is one of the most popular gluten-free cereals, consumed across the globe.

3. Kidney Beans 

A mix of carbohydrates and fibre, rajma or kidney beans is also a good source of protein. Best part? They are gluten-free. Kidney beans are naturally low in fat, as well as are cholesterol free. Apart from being a highly nutritious food, kidney beans may help prevent weight gain, constipation and management of blood sugar levels.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY

'Mumbai Measles Outbreak: Everything You Should Know

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Best Strong Legal Stimulants And Energy Pills Like Speed

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Short videosBy Firework

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases