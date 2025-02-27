Home »  Living Healthy »  Gut Health Guide: Keep These Dos & Don'ts In Mind

Gut Health Guide: Keep These Dos & Don'ts In Mind

In this article, dos and don'ts in mind if you want to boost your gut health.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Feb 27, 2025 06:25 IST
3-Min Read
Gut Health Guide: Keep These Dos & Donts In Mind

By following these dos and don'ts, you can create a strong foundation for a healthy gut

Gut health is crucial because it directly influences digestion, nutrient absorption, immunity, and even mental well-being. The gut is home to trillions of beneficial bacteria, known as the gut microbiome, which help break down food, synthesise vitamins, and protect against harmful pathogens. A balanced gut microbiome is linked to better metabolism, reduced inflammation, and lower risks of chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease. Poor gut health, on the other hand, can lead to digestive issues, weakened immunity, skin problems, and even mood disorders like anxiety and depression. Keep these dos and don'ts in mind if you want to boost your gut health.

Dos and don'ts for boosting gut health



Dos



1. Eat a fibre-rich diet

Fibre acts as a fuel for good bacteria in the gut. Include whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds in your diet to support digestion and maintain a healthy microbiome. Foods like oats, lentils, bananas, and flaxseeds are particularly beneficial.

2. Consume fermented foods

Fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut, and miso are rich in probiotics that help replenish beneficial gut bacteria. These foods promote better digestion and enhance the body's ability to fight infections.

3. Stay hydrated

Water helps the digestive system function smoothly by aiding in the breakdown of food and the absorption of nutrients. Proper hydration also helps prevent constipation and flush out toxins that could harm the gut.

4. Include prebiotics in your diet

Prebiotics are non-digestible fibres that feed probiotics (good bacteria). Foods like garlic, onions, asparagus, and green bananas encourage the growth of beneficial microbes in the gut.

5. Manage stress

Chronic stress negatively impacts gut health by altering the balance of bacteria and increasing inflammation. Practice mindfulness, deep breathing, meditation, or yoga to keep stress levels in check.

Don'ts

1. Avoid excessive sugar and artificial sweeteners

Refined sugars and artificial sweeteners like aspartame disrupt the balance of gut bacteria, promoting the growth of harmful microbes and increasing inflammation. Reduce processed foods and sugary beverages in your diet.

2. Limit antibiotic use

While antibiotics are essential for treating infections, overuse can kill both harmful and beneficial bacteria in the gut, leading to an imbalance. Only take antibiotics when prescribed and consider replenishing probiotics after a course.

3. Reduce alcohol consumption

Excess alcohol intake can irritate the gut lining, reduce good bacteria, and lead to inflammation. If you consume alcohol, do so in moderation and opt for red wine, which contains some beneficial polyphenols.

4. Avoid ultra-processed and fried foods

Highly processed and fried foods often contain preservatives, additives, and unhealthy fats that can disrupt gut bacteria and lead to digestive discomfort. Opt for whole, natural foods whenever possible.

5. Don't over-consume dairy

Many people struggle with digesting dairy, leading to bloating, gas, and discomfort. If you suspect lactose intolerance, switch to dairy-free alternatives like almond or coconut milk.

By following these dos and don'ts, you can create a strong foundation for a healthy gut, leading to better digestion, immunity, and overall well-being.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Trending Diseases