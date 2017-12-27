ASK OUR EXPERTS

Which Is The Best Protein For Weight Loss And Why

Which Is The Best Protein For Weight Loss And Why

Sustaining the habit of having a high protein diet helps in maintaining weight loss for a longer period of time.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Dec 27, 2017 05:22 IST
2-Min Read


Protein-rich diet helps us feel satiated for a longer period of time

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Protein-rich foods boost weight loss to a great extent
  2. Whey protein makes us feel full quickly
  3. Continuing a protein-rich diet prevents weight regain in the long run

When it comes to weight loss, having a high-protein diet can take you a long way. Not only does it reduce your hunger pangs, it also increases satiety and the number of calories burned in a day. There are numerous studies which prove that high-protein diets garner weight loss by reducing body fat and increasing the muscle mass. Sustaining the habit of having a high protein diet helps in maintaining weight loss for a longer period of time. There are studies that prove that having high-protein diet in the long run reduces incidence of weight regain.

Here are some proteins that trigger weight loss:

1. Whey protein makes us feel full quickly

Milk-based protein called whey has been linked to boosting weight loss, increasing satiety and improving body composition. As compared to other kinds of protein like turkey, tuna and egg whites, whey reduces hunger pangs quite effectively.

Also read: Here's All You Need To Know About Protein Powder

2. Foods rich in protein garner weight loss

Protein rich foods, both animal and plant based can boost weight loss to a great extent. They make feel full for longer and also reduces hunger pangs throughout the day. Foods rich in protein include nuts, eggs, chicken, cheese, cottage cheese, milk, fish, quinoa and lentils to name a few.

3. Soy protein benefits weight loss

Made from soybeans, soy protein also comprises all essential acids. There are a few studies that suggest that soy protein facilitates weight loss. But there is a lack of strong scientific evidence that can prove soy protein's function in aiding weight loss.

Also read: 7 Best Vegetarian And Vegan Sources Of Protein

4. Casein protein makes us feel fuller for longer

Casein is another milk-based protein which contains various essential amino acids. It makes us feel full for longer and also improves body's composition. It takes longer to digest casein and that's why one doesn't feel hungry for a long time after having casein. Thus, casein is helpful in escalating weight loss as well.

5. Pea protein can help in feeling full for longer

Powder of pea protein contains all essential amino acids. Just like dairy protein, pea protein too can increase feeling of fullness and satiety. Also, pea protein can have some positive effects on the body composition.

Also read: How To Get Enough Protein, Without Meat

6. Rice protein helps in improving body composition

Another plant-based protein, rice protein does not comprise all essential amino acids. It is often mixed with pea protein to complete the properties it lacks. Like whey protein, rice protein can be helpful in reducing fat mass and increasing lean muscle mass.

7. Hemp protein

Hemp protein is a plant-based protein which is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and fibre. However, it is considered an incomplete protein since it does not contain all essential amino acids.

8. Bone broth protein

This protein is made by boiling bones of animals in hot water. This process releases the nutrients of the bones. Bone broth protein is also an incomplete protein. 



