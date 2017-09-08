Here's All You Need To Know About Protein Powder
Protein supplementation is one of, if not the biggest and most commonly bought and consumed forms of workout nutrition. Read its benefits here.
The first time I heard about protein powder was at the gym. Some say protein powder is only for body builders whereas some say that it's a source of nutrition for all. There are speculations that protein powder might contain a high range of preservatives and steroids whereas others feel that these facts are just myths. Protein supplementation is one of, if not the biggest and most commonly bought and consumed forms of workout nutrition. Researchers claim the fact that taking whey protein is a great way to increase your protein intake, which should have major benefits for weight loss. You can get protein powder as a nutritional supplement, but is it actually beneficial? Read more to find out.
All these protein shakes consist of whey protein, although casein (milk), soy, egg, hemp, rice, and pea protein powders are also available. Is there a right time to start drinking protein shake? Time to acquaint yourself with the basic information.
Protein for growth
A teenager should add more protein to his diet as he/she is growing and is in need of more nutrients for better growth. Women who drink protein shakes may retain more muscle and lose more fat. It's true that high-protein shakes can help develop lean muscle mass, which is a benefit for all women, but it's also true that shakes can encourage fat loss, increase satiety, deliver essential nutrients and even improve metabolic activity.
Protein for working out
If you have just started working out, protein powder is apt for you. The process of repairing and rebuilding those fibers, called muscle protein synthesis, uses amino acids from protein to encourage healthy recovery and muscular growth. Although any nutritious source of protein will help the process along, there are a few distinct advantages to drinking protein shakes after exercise. It can be best to take a protein shake immediately following a workout, since protein shakes only take about 30 minutes to reach the muscle after ingestion.
Protein can heal injuries
If you are an athlete with sports injuries, protein can heal your wounds. Eating foods high in protein for wound healing has long-term benefits as every cell in the human body contains protein. Like beans, their fellow legumes, nuts are an excellent source of protein. Peanuts, cashews, and almonds all have high amounts of protein and can enhance the wound healing process.
Protein for vegan
People who are vegans or have a vegetarian lifestyle tend to eliminate a number of common protein sources from their diet, including meat, chicken, and fish, and sometimes dairy and eggs as well. Protein powder is an apt source of nutrition for them.