Where Do You Keep Your Cell Phone? Stop As The Results Can Be Deadly

Your cell phone is probably your fifth limb; something that you feel you simply can't function without. The absence of the cell phone could make you feel incomplete, which is why you try to accommodate it in every possible place. But how safe is that? Are you making a wise decision by keeping your phone in every possible place? Turns out, you're not! Even if you thought that keeping it safely in your front pocket is fine, trust us, it's not.
But there are some places where you store your cell phone which can be very dangerous for your health. Here's a list of the worst places to keep your cell phone which can be particularly dangerous for your health.
1. On the charger
I can't find a place to keep my phone while it's charging? Well I'll just keep it over the charger. Now that's something which we all do very often. But it is not a safe practice. Besides this, keeping the phone on charge overnight is not good for the phone either. It makes the battery weak overtime and reduces its efficiency.
Keeping your phone under the pillow is not good for you. This is because notifications come and the screen light turns on. This affects the production of melatonin which interferes with your sleep patterns.
3. Back pocket
We agree that keeping the cell phone in the back pocket is quite comfy. But it's not good for a number of reasons. Firstly, you may experience pain in your stomach and legs due to the harmful radiations of the phone. Secondly, this way you may break or lose it easily.
4. Front pocket
Women carry bags, men usually don't. This is why men usually store cell phones in their front pocket. Safe and convenient, isn't it? Well it's not. It is convenient, but it is not safe. Studies show that keeping phones for prolonged hours in the front pocket can harm male fertility and adversely affect sperm quality.
5. Bra
Though it has not been stated whether or not phone radiations can lead to cancer, some experts believe that keeping the phone in the bra could affect the risk of breast cancer. It's better to be safe than being sorry!
6. Close to the hip
Keeping the phone close to the hip or thighs isn't safe. Research shows that cell phone radiations can weaken the hip bones making it more prone to fractures.
7. Close to the head while sleeping
Recent research shows how harmful it can be for you to keep your phone close to your head while sleeping. The cell phone radiations emitted late at night could increase your risk of brain cancer. You can reduce your risk by keeping your phone away from your head or by using wireless headsets at night.
