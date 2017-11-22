When Jacky And Varun Took Internet By Storm With Their Polga
Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan give their fans fitness goals with a twist as they share their pictures of doing pole yoga on Instagram
HIGHLIGHTS
Seeing a sizzling hot Jacky (Jacqueline Fernandez) acing a very technical and tedious yoga pose on a pole is more breathtaking than inspiring. Recently, our very own Sri Lankan beauty took to Instagram to share a picture doing her iconic and the very popular pole dance, but only with 'yogic twist'. Subtly trying to balance her perfect body over a pole, the Kick actress looks elegant with her legs crossed in surprising fashion across the pole. And what's more! Soon, her Judwaa 2 co-star Varun Dhawan too shared a similar picture on Instagram.
Jacky's picture (which is surprising enough for one to keep looking at it for at least a minute to figure out how she did it) garnered as many as 1 million likes on Instagram. Fans posted various comments on how amazing the actress looks and how inspiring her pose is.
Varun Dhawan too, on the other hand, inspired quite a few through his picture. Captioning it as "Not as easy as it looks. Thanks @jacquelinef143 and @lanaroxy. Really helps build up core fitness and flexibility. You gotta keep mixing it up," Varun shares a picture where his arms are at his shoulder level, and his legs are squatting against the pole to balance his full body.
Fitness experts say that Polga or pole yoga, blends pole fitness with yoga in a very unique way. It is an intense and fun workout which can be done by people of all age groups. The exercise helps in enhancing body's flexibility, strength and stability.
Meanwhile, Jacky's pole dancing has been a thing on social media previously as well. Fans have never gotten enough of her showing her sexy moves and jaw-dropping flexibility! We saw quite a bit of her unique talent in A Gentleman, which also starred actor Siddharth Malhotra.