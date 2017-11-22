ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  When Jacky And Varun Took Internet By Storm With Their Polga

When Jacky And Varun Took Internet By Storm With Their Polga

Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan give their fans fitness goals with a twist as they share their pictures of doing pole yoga on Instagram
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Nov 22, 2017 04:03 IST
2-Min Read
When Jacky And Varun Took Internet By Storm With Their Polga

Jacqueline and Varun share pictures of pole yoga on Instagram

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Jacqueline and Varun share tedious polga poses on Instagram.
  2. Polga blends pole fitness with yoga in a very unique way.
  3. The two actors were recently seen together in Judwaa 2.

Seeing a sizzling hot Jacky (Jacqueline Fernandez) acing a very technical and tedious yoga pose on a pole is more breathtaking than inspiring. Recently, our very own Sri Lankan beauty took to Instagram to share a picture doing her iconic and the very popular pole dance, but only with 'yogic twist'. Subtly trying to balance her perfect body over a pole, the Kick actress looks elegant with her legs crossed in surprising fashion across the pole. And what's more! Soon, her Judwaa 2 co-star Varun Dhawan too shared a similar picture on Instagram.

jacqueline shares a picture doing polga

Photo Credit: Instagram

Jacky's picture (which is surprising enough for one to keep looking at it for at least a minute to figure out how she did it) garnered as many as 1 million likes on Instagram. Fans posted various comments on how amazing the actress looks and how inspiring her pose is.

Also read: Why Blindly Copying Celebrity Workouts May Not Work For You

Varun Dhawan too, on the other hand, inspired quite a few through his picture. Captioning it as "Not as easy as it looks. Thanks @jacquelinef143 and @lanaroxy. Really helps build up core fitness and flexibility. You gotta keep mixing it up," Varun shares a picture where his arms are at his shoulder level, and his legs are squatting against the pole to balance his full body.

varun flaunts a polga pose on instagram

Photo Credit: Instagram

Fitness experts say that Polga or pole yoga, blends pole fitness with yoga in a very unique way. It is an intense and fun workout which can be done by people of all age groups. The exercise helps in enhancing body's flexibility, strength and stability.

Meanwhile, Jacky's pole dancing has been a thing on social media previously as well. Fans have never gotten enough of her showing her sexy moves and jaw-dropping flexibility! We saw quite a bit of her unique talent in A Gentleman, which also starred actor Siddharth Malhotra. 

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

U.S. Scientists Discover Potential Treatment For Blood Cancer

Government Sets A Limit For Antibiotics Use In Poultry

Beware! Here's Why You Should Never Mix Alcohol With Energy Drinks

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------