7 Things You Must Have At Home During The Flu Season

Simple tricks can help you keep away from the stuffy nose this flu season.
1. Tulsi Leaves
Have five duly washed tulsi leaves (basil) every morning. Tulsi is known to have a number of therapeutic properties. It helps in strengthening your immunity.
2. Pranayam
Do Pranayam daily and go for morning jog/walk regularly to keep your throat and lungs in good condition. Even in small measures, it will work wonders for your body's resistance against all such diseases which attack the nose, throat and lungs, besides keeping you fit.
3. Camphor
You can have a a small piece of camphor. Adults can swallow it with water while children can take it along with food. Please remember camphor is not to be taken everyday, but only once each season, or once a month.
4. Citrus fruits
You should eat citrus fruits rich in vitamin c daily especially amla.
5. Garlic
Take two pods of raw garlic first thing in the morning by swallowing it with lukewarm water. It will strengthen your immunity.
6. Haldi
Take a glass of hot or lukewarm milk every night with a small measure of haldi (turmeric).
7. Aloe Vera
The thick and long, cactus-like leaves of aloe vera have an odourless gel. A teaspoon of this gel taken with water daily can work wonders for not only your skin and joint pains, but also boost immunity. Lastly, always wash your hands with soap and warm water daily as frequently as possible. Also, encourage your children to do the same.Eucalyptus oil is also a natural decongestanr. You can diffuse it or rub on feet.
Cold and cough does not spare anyone. Being sick, even when you are home can be troublesome and irritating. Body aches along with fever, sore throat, chills, and nasal congestion can be enough to make anyone feel miserable. There are a number of home remedies that can alleviate your symptoms and get you back to normal. Simple, do-it- yourself tricks can help you keep away from the stuffy nose and sore throat. Keep reading to see what cold and flu remedies you can conjure up at home.
1. Soup
A warm chicken soup may not be a cure-all, but it's a great choice when you're sick. Enjoying a bowl of chicken soup with vegetables, prepared from scratch or warmed from a can, can slow the movement of neutrophils in your body. Soup can be effective for reducing the symptoms of upper respiratory infections in particular. Low-sodium soup also carries great nutritional value and helps keep you hydrated.
2. Honey
Honey has a variety of antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. Drinking honey in tea with lemon can ease sore throat pain. Honey is an effective cough suppressant. But you should never give honey to a child younger than 1 year old, as it often contains botulinum spores. While they are usually harmless to older children and adults, infants' immune systems aren't able to fight them off.
