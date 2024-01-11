What Happens If You Sleep For Less Than 7 Hours Daily?
Here we share the many negative effects poor sleep can manifest.
Sleep deprivation disrupts the balance of hunger hormones, causing an increase in appetite
Getting good quantity of sleep is important for overall health and well-being. Sleep is necessary for the body to rest, repair, and rejuvenate itself. Proper sleep has numerous benefits including cognitive function, memory consolidation, hormone regulation, immune system function, and emotional well-being.
While individual sleep needs can vary, on average, most adults need around 7-9 hours of sleep per night. This duration allows the body to go through the necessary sleep stages, including deep sleep and REM (rapid eye movement) sleep, which are crucial for physical and mental restoration.
Not getting enough sleep on a regular basis can have several negative effects. Chronic sleep deprivation can have serious consequences on overall health. Read on as we share the many negative effects poor sleep can manifest.
12 Negative effects of getting less sleep:
1. Cognitive impairment
Lack of sleep affects memory, attention, and decision-making skills. This can lead to difficulty concentrating, reduced productivity, and poor academic or work performance.
2. Increased risk of accidents
Sleep deprivation impairs coordination and reaction time, increasing the likelihood of accidents while driving, operating machinery, or performing other potentially dangerous tasks.
3. Weakened immune system
A chronic lack of sleep weakens the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to infections, such as the common cold or flu.
4. Mood changes
Insufficient sleep can lead to irritability, mood swings, increased anxiety, and a higher risk of developing mental health disorders, such as depression and anxiety.
5. Weight gain and obesity
Sleep deprivation disrupts the balance of hunger hormones, causing an increase in appetite and cravings for unhealthy food. This can lead to weight gain and obesity over time.
6. Increased risk of chronic diseases
Insufficient sleep has been linked to an increased risk of developing chronic conditions like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and certain types of cancers.
7. Impaired glucose metabolism
Lack of sleep negatively affects the body's ability to regulate blood sugar levels, increasing the risk of developing insulin resistance and diabetes.
8. Hormonal imbalances
Sleep deprivation disrupts the normal regulation of various hormones, including those involved in appetite control, stress response, and sexual health.
9. Increased inflammation
Chronic lack of sleep triggers an inflammatory response in the body, which has been associated with various health problems, including heart disease, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders.
10. Decreased libido and sexual dysfunction
Sleep deprivation can lead to reduced sex drive, hormonal imbalances, erectile dysfunction in men, and difficulties achieving orgasm in women.
11. Impaired skin health
Lack of sleep affects the body's ability to repair and rejuvenate the skin, leading to dullness, dryness, wrinkles, and an increased risk of skin problems like acne and eczema.
12. Increased risk of accidents and injuries
Sleep deprivation impairs coordination, alertness, and reflexes, which significantly increases the risk of accidents and injuries at home, workplace, or during recreational activities.
However, it's important to note that some individuals may naturally require less sleep, while others may need more. The quantity of sleep needed can vary based on age, activity level, health conditions, and lifestyle factors. It's crucial to listen to your body's signals and ensure you are getting enough restorative sleep to maintain optimal health and function.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.