Home »  Living Healthy »  What Happens If You Sleep For Less Than 7 Hours Daily?

What Happens If You Sleep For Less Than 7 Hours Daily?

Here we share the many negative effects poor sleep can manifest.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Jan 11, 2024 06:59 IST
3-Min Read
What Happens If You Sleep For Less Than 7 Hours Daily?

Sleep deprivation disrupts the balance of hunger hormones, causing an increase in appetite

Getting good quantity of sleep is important for overall health and well-being. Sleep is necessary for the body to rest, repair, and rejuvenate itself. Proper sleep has numerous benefits including cognitive function, memory consolidation, hormone regulation, immune system function, and emotional well-being.

While individual sleep needs can vary, on average, most adults need around 7-9 hours of sleep per night. This duration allows the body to go through the necessary sleep stages, including deep sleep and REM (rapid eye movement) sleep, which are crucial for physical and mental restoration.

Not getting enough sleep on a regular basis can have several negative effects. Chronic sleep deprivation can have serious consequences on overall health. Read on as we share the many negative effects poor sleep can manifest.



RELATED STORIES
related

Does Staying Up At Night Have Long Term Effects On Your Health?

Below we discuss how sleeping late at night can affect our health.

related

Sleep: How Does Poor Sleep Affect Your Long-Term Health?

In this article, we discuss the long-term effects of a lack of proper sleep.

12 Negative effects of getting less sleep:

1. Cognitive impairment



Lack of sleep affects memory, attention, and decision-making skills. This can lead to difficulty concentrating, reduced productivity, and poor academic or work performance.

2. Increased risk of accidents

Sleep deprivation impairs coordination and reaction time, increasing the likelihood of accidents while driving, operating machinery, or performing other potentially dangerous tasks.

3. Weakened immune system

A chronic lack of sleep weakens the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to infections, such as the common cold or flu.

4. Mood changes

Insufficient sleep can lead to irritability, mood swings, increased anxiety, and a higher risk of developing mental health disorders, such as depression and anxiety.

5. Weight gain and obesity

Sleep deprivation disrupts the balance of hunger hormones, causing an increase in appetite and cravings for unhealthy food. This can lead to weight gain and obesity over time.

6. Increased risk of chronic diseases

Insufficient sleep has been linked to an increased risk of developing chronic conditions like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and certain types of cancers.

7. Impaired glucose metabolism

Lack of sleep negatively affects the body's ability to regulate blood sugar levels, increasing the risk of developing insulin resistance and diabetes.

8. Hormonal imbalances

Sleep deprivation disrupts the normal regulation of various hormones, including those involved in appetite control, stress response, and sexual health.

9. Increased inflammation

Chronic lack of sleep triggers an inflammatory response in the body, which has been associated with various health problems, including heart disease, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders.

10. Decreased libido and sexual dysfunction

Sleep deprivation can lead to reduced sex drive, hormonal imbalances, erectile dysfunction in men, and difficulties achieving orgasm in women.

11. Impaired skin health

Lack of sleep affects the body's ability to repair and rejuvenate the skin, leading to dullness, dryness, wrinkles, and an increased risk of skin problems like acne and eczema.

12. Increased risk of accidents and injuries

Sleep deprivation impairs coordination, alertness, and reflexes, which significantly increases the risk of accidents and injuries at home, workplace, or during recreational activities.

However, it's important to note that some individuals may naturally require less sleep, while others may need more. The quantity of sleep needed can vary based on age, activity level, health conditions, and lifestyle factors. It's crucial to listen to your body's signals and ensure you are getting enough restorative sleep to maintain optimal health and function.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases