Home »  Living Healthy »  These Habits May Be The Reason Behind Poor Sleep Cycle

These Habits May Be The Reason Behind Poor Sleep Cycle

Here we outline some habits that might be the culprit behind you not getting good sleep regularly.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jul 29, 2024 06:52 IST
3-Min Read
These Habits May Be The Reason Behind Poor Sleep Cycle

By addressing these habits, individuals can take proactive steps to improve their sleep

A poor sleep cycle refers to inconsistent or inadequate sleep that affects the quality and duration of rest. This can result in difficulty falling asleep, frequent awakenings during the night, and waking up feeling unrefreshed. Certain habits can significantly contribute to a poor sleep cycle. Overcoming a poor sleep cycle is possible by adopting healthier sleep habits and creating a comfortable sleep environment. By making these changes, individuals can improve their sleep quality and overall well-being. In this article, we outline some habits that might be the culprit behind you not getting good sleep regularly.

Habits that are potentially the reason behind a poor sleep cycle



RELATED STORIES
related

Poor Quality Sleep Can Increase Your Risk Of These Diseases

Read on we discuss in detail the many ways in which poor sleep can increase your risk of other diseases.

related

Sleep: How Does Poor Sleep Affect Your Long-Term Health?

In this article, we discuss the long-term effects of a lack of proper sleep.

1. Irregular sleep schedule



Going to bed and waking up at different times each day confuses the body's internal clock or circadian rhythm. This inconsistency can lead to difficulties in falling asleep and waking up. To overcome this, maintain a consistent sleep schedule by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, even on weekends.

2. Excessive screen time

Exposure to screens from phones, computers, and TVs emits blue light, which can suppress melatonin production, a hormone that regulates sleep. This makes it harder to fall asleep. To mitigate this, limit screen time to at least an hour before bedtime and use blue light filters on devices.

3. Caffeine and nicotine intake

Both caffeine and nicotine are stimulants that can interfere with the ability to fall asleep. Consuming them late in the day can lead to restlessness and poor sleep. To improve sleep, avoid caffeine and nicotine at least six hours before bedtime.

4. Poor diet

Eating heavy or spicy meals close to bedtime can cause discomfort and indigestion, making it difficult to fall asleep. A diet high in sugar and refined carbs can also disrupt sleep. Opt for light, nutritious snacks if needed before bed and focus on a balanced diet throughout the day.

5. Lack of physical activity

Regular exercise promotes better sleep, but a sedentary lifestyle can lead to poor sleep quality. However, vigorous exercise close to bedtime can have the opposite effect. Aim for regular physical activity during the day and avoid intense workouts late in the evening.

6. Stress and anxiety

Worry and stress can keep the mind active, preventing relaxation and sleep. This can lead to a cycle of insomnia and daytime fatigue. Implement stress-reduction techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or journaling to calm the mind before bed.

7. Inconsistent sleep environment

An uncomfortable or noisy sleep environment can hinder the ability to fall and stay asleep. Factors such as an uncomfortable mattress, excessive light, or noise can all disrupt sleep. Create a conducive sleep environment by ensuring a comfortable mattress, reducing noise and light, and keeping the bedroom cool.

8. Irregular napping

Napping at irregular times or for too long can interfere with nighttime sleep. Short naps (20-30 minutes) early in the afternoon can be beneficial, but long or late naps should be avoided to ensure they don't affect nighttime sleep.

By identifying and addressing these habits, individuals can take proactive steps to improve their sleep quality. Creating a consistent routine, managing diet and exercise, reducing stress, and fostering a sleep-friendly environment are key strategies to overcome poor sleep habits and promote better overall health.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases