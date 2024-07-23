Home »  Living Healthy »  Poor Quality Sleep Can Increase Your Risk Of These Diseases

Read on we discuss in detail the many ways in which poor sleep can increase your risk of other diseases.
Ensuring adequate and quality sleep is crucial for maintaining overall health

Good sleep is critically important for maintaining overall health and well-being. Quality sleep supports essential bodily functions, including cognitive processes, emotional regulation, immune system performance, and metabolic stability. Poor sleep, on the other hand, can significantly increase the risk of various diseases. Chronic sleep deprivation disrupts the balance of hormones that regulate hunger and stress, leading to obesity and increased susceptibility to diabetes. In this article, we discuss in detail the many ways in which poor sleep can increase your risk of other diseases.

Here are 10 diseases that can be caused by poor sleep



1. Cardiovascular disease



Poor sleep increases the risk of developing high blood pressure, atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries), heart attack, and stroke. Chronic sleep deprivation can lead to increased sympathetic nervous system activity and elevated levels of stress hormones like cortisol, which contribute to heart problems.

2. Diabetes

Poor sleep can affect the body's ability to use insulin effectively, leading to insulin resistance. Lack of sleep alters the regulation of glucose, which increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. This can further increase your risk of complications like neuropathy, retinopathy, and cardiovascular disease.

3. Obesity

Sleep deprivation disrupts hormones that control hunger (ghrelin) and satiety (leptin), leading to increased appetite and caloric intake. Poor sleep is associated with decreased energy expenditure and metabolism.

Add image caption here

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Depression and anxiety

Chronic sleep deprivation affects the neurotransmitters in the brain, which can lead to mood disorders. Poor sleep can cause increased stress and exacerbate symptoms of anxiety and depression. It can impair cognitive function and decrease quality of life.

5. Impaired immune function

Lack of sleep reduces the production of cytokines, proteins that are essential for immune response. Poor sleep can impair the body's ability to fight off infections and recover from illness. There is also a higher risk of chronic diseases due to weakened immune defence.

6. Stroke

Sleep disorders such as sleep apnea can increase the risk of stroke due to intermittent hypoxia (low oxygen levels). Poor sleep can lead to high blood pressure, a major risk factor for stroke.

Add image caption here

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Chronic pain

Poor sleep can lower the pain threshold and increase sensitivity to pain. Conditions such as fibromyalgia and chronic back pain can be exacerbated by a lack of restorative sleep.

8. Gastrointestinal disorders

Poor sleep can disrupt the functioning of the digestive system. Conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) can be worsened by sleep disturbances.

9. Kidney disease

Chronic sleep deprivation can lead to kidney dysfunction and an increased risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD). Poor sleep can exacerbate conditions like hypertension and diabetes, which are major risk factors for kidney disease.

This diet can put you at greater risk of kidney disease progression

Photo Credit: iStock

10. Cognitive impairment and dementia

Lack of sleep impairs cognitive functions such as memory, attention, and decision-making. Chronic sleep deprivation is associated with an increased risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's.

Ensuring adequate and quality sleep is crucial for maintaining overall health and preventing the development of these diseases. Prioritising sleep hygiene, managing stress, and seeking medical advice for sleep disorders can help mitigate the risks associated with poor sleep.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

