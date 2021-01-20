Weight Loss Workout: 4 Exercises To Upgrade Your Home Workouts, From A Fitness Trainer
Weight loss workout: Being at home does not mean that you cannot reach your health and fitness goals. Try these upgraded exercises from Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines.
You can upgrade your home workout with just a chair- Watch video shared below
HIGHLIGHTS
- You can lose weight and get fitter with home workouts
- A lot of body weight exercises can be done without any equipment
- Here's an interesting way to upgrade your home workouts
So how's it going with your home workouts? Are you still making progress or have you suddenly stopped seeing results? If latter is the case with you, then its about time you took your home workouts to the next level. Home workouts are definitely here to stay, especially for the kind of convenience, affordability and accessibility they offer. However, the need to make constant progress is equally important. After all, there's no point doing something if it is not giving you the results you need.
Home workouts: How you can take them to the next level
Ladies, do you know that you can level up your home workouts with the help of a chair alone? Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines recently shared a workout that can upgrade your home workouts without the need of any gym equipment. "Just by adding in a chair there are HEAPS of exercises you can do in the comfort of your own home that will take your workouts to the next level," she writes in the caption of her post.
Being at home does not mean that you cannot reach your health and fitness goals. Itsines shares a few advanced moves that can level up your home workouts.
Here's a workout that you can upgrade with just a chair
- Push ups-Decline Push ups
- Alternating lunge-Knee-up
- Single-leg glute bridge-Elevated single-leg glute bridge
- Crunch-Elevated Sit-up
The entire workout, and how you can do each of these exercises, is shared in the video below. The workout can be done in 20 minutes or more, depending on your stamina. The additional benefit of it is that it can be done in any place where there is a chair.
So, if you're looking to level up your home workouts without much hassle and investing in a gym equipment, do give this workout a try. Let's do this!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
