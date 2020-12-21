Working Out On An Empty Stomach: Is It Healthy? Here's What You Should Know
Weight loss: To workout on an empty stomach or not is a matter of personal choice. You must feel energetic and healthy during and after your workout. If exercising on an empty makes you feel fine, you're good to go, says Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines.
Working out on an empty stomach can affect your exercise performance
- Working out on an empty stomach may not be a good idea
- It may make you feel dizzy and low on energy
- It can also affect your exercise performance
Those who workout in the morning usually feel fine in working out on an empty stomach. This however, may not be the best thing to do for your exercise performance. The body needs fuel to perform adequately while exercising. Apart from feeling low on energy, exercising on an empty stomach can make you feel ill, dizzy or even nauseated. Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines recently took to Instagram to talk about why she doesn't prefer to workout on an empty stomach.
Working out on an empty stomach: Is it a good idea?
According to Itsines, whether or not you should workout on an empty stomach is personal preference. "For me, I feel sick if I do a high-intensity workout on an empty stomach. I usually wake up hungry, so the first thing I want to do is eat, not train. I also want to make sure that I have enough fuel, or food, in my body to be able to work out," she shares in the caption of her Insta post.
If you are someone who can wake up early in the morning effortlessly and can workout without breakfast, it is fine, says Itsines.
But, if you are working out at any other time in the day, afternoon or evening, make sure that you eat your meals and snacks in the usual way. Ensure that there's a gap of one or two hours between your last meal and workout. Otherwise, it can make you feel bloated and uncomfortable while exercises. "I would always suggest you wait one-and-a-half hours after eating before you train," says Itsines.
The important thing to consider is what feel right for you and your body. "There's nothing worse than finishing a workout and feeling unwell, so do what makes you feel happy, confident and strong," she adds.
Some healthy pre-workout snacks include a banana, nuts and seeds, ghee-roasted makhanas, roasted black chanas, yogurt, etc.
Besides, here's a no quipment abs workout that you can try at home today. It can be done any time, anywhere, without the need of any equipment!
