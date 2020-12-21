ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Working Out On An Empty Stomach: Is It Healthy? Here's What You Should Know

Working Out On An Empty Stomach: Is It Healthy? Here's What You Should Know

Weight loss: To workout on an empty stomach or not is a matter of personal choice. You must feel energetic and healthy during and after your workout. If exercising on an empty makes you feel fine, you're good to go, says Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Dec 21, 2020 05:24 IST
4-Min Read
Working Out On An Empty Stomach: Is It Healthy? Heres What You Should Know

Working out on an empty stomach can affect your exercise performance

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Working out on an empty stomach may not be a good idea
  2. It may make you feel dizzy and low on energy
  3. It can also affect your exercise performance

Those who workout in the morning usually feel fine in working out on an empty stomach. This however, may not be the best thing to do for your exercise performance. The body needs fuel to perform adequately while exercising. Apart from feeling low on energy, exercising on an empty stomach can make you feel ill, dizzy or even nauseated. Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines recently took to Instagram to talk about why she doesn't prefer to workout on an empty stomach.

Working out on an empty stomach: Is it a good idea?


RELATED STORIES
related

Eggs Health Benefits: Nutritionist Separates Fact From Fiction About Eggs

Eggs for weight loss: Recent research has shown that most of the cholesterol in the body is made by our liver, and not the food we eat, says nutritonist Pooja Makhija.

related

This High-Intensity Abs Workout Can Help In Melting Stubborn Belly Fat- Try It Now!

Abs workout for belly fat: The workout includes a total of six exercises, which according to Itsines are high in intensity and also challenging. Watch video to see how each exercise is done.

Newsbeep

According to Itsines, whether or not you should workout on an empty stomach is personal preference. "For me, I feel sick if I do a high-intensity workout on an empty stomach. I usually wake up hungry, so the first thing I want to do is eat, not train. I also want to make sure that I have enough fuel, or food, in my body to be able to work out," she shares in the caption of her Insta post.

Also read: This High-Intensity Abs Workout Can Help In Melting Stubborn Belly Fat- Try It Now!

If you are someone who can wake up early in the morning effortlessly and can workout without breakfast, it is fine, says Itsines.

But, if you are working out at any other time in the day, afternoon or evening, make sure that you eat your meals and snacks in the usual way. Ensure that there's a gap of one or two hours between your last meal and workout. Otherwise, it can make you feel bloated and uncomfortable while exercises. "I would always suggest you wait one-and-a-half hours after eating before you train," says Itsines.

Also read: Weight Loss: 6 Tips That Can Motivate You To Workout On A Day When You Feel Like Skipping It

The important thing to consider is what feel right for you and your body. "There's nothing worse than finishing a workout and feeling unwell, so do what makes you feel happy, confident and strong," she adds.

Some healthy pre-workout snacks include a banana, nuts and seeds, ghee-roasted makhanas, roasted black chanas, yogurt, etc.

Besides, here's a no quipment abs workout that you can try at home today. It can be done any time, anywhere, without the need of any equipment! 


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Also read: Expert Shares Most Popular Fitness Trends Of 2020

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Health Tips We Learnt In The New Normal
Top Diet Trends Of 2020
Healthy Ways To Gain Weight
Side Effects Of Overexercising
Plank Every Day: Know The Benefits
Winter Foods Diabetics Should Avoid
Exercising: Tips For Beginners
Why You Must Have Amla This Winter
Dry Skin In Winter: Try These Quick Fixes
COPD Causes And Symptoms

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Food For Thought: Nutrition In Lung Cancer

 

Home Remedies

Irregular Menstrual Cycle: Here Are Some Ayurvedic Remedies That Might Help
Irregular Menstrual Cycle: Here Are Some Ayurvedic Remedies That Might Help

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

COVID-19: Anitbody Levels In Patients May Fade Quickly Post Recovery, Says Study

More Than Half Of People In Their Twenties In Urban India Likely To Develop Diabetes In Lifetime: Study

Diabetic Eye Disease Associated With High Risk Of Severe COVID-19, Finds Study

Vitamin D Supplements Can Reduce Cancer Risk, New Study Finds; Know How You Can Get Adequate Vitamin D

This Electronic Patch Can Monitor, Treat Heart Disease, Say Scientists

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases