Weight Loss: Which Varieties Of Cheese Are Good For Health? Nutritionist Explains
Yes, cheese too can be good for your health. Here are healthy varieties of cheese that you can have guilt-free.
Ricotta cheese and cottage cheese are healthy varieties of cheese
HIGHLIGHTS
- Cheese can provide you with calcium, good fat and protein
- Cottage cheese is a good source of protein
- Ricotta cheese is a lighter version of cottage cheese
Cheese lovers, here's something to your sheer delight! As long as you eat cheese while practicing portion control, it can be beneficial for providing you with calcium, good fats and protein. Good quality cheese can also provide you with Vitamin A and Vitamin B-12, along with zinc, phosphorus and riboflavin. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal says that cheese can be included in weight loss diet, as long as you practice portion control while having it. Also what is important is to choose the right kind of cheese, in order to reap maximum benefits from it.
Healthy varieties of cheese that you can have guilt-free
1. Cottage cheese
Cottage cheese or paneer is made from the curdling of the cow's milk. It has a higher protein content than other cheeses. Half a cup of full-fat cottage cheese provides for 12 grams of protein and 10% of the recommended daily intake of calcium. Individuals looking out for weight loss can include cottage cheese in their diet, because of its rich protein content that helps in keeping the stomach full for a longer period of time.
2. Ricotta cheese
Ricotta cheese is made from the watery parts of cow, goat, or sheep's milk, which is leftover from making other cheese. Ricotta is a lighter version of cottage cheese. Since it is mostly whey, it has all the essential amino acids that the body needs. Including ricotta in your diet can help in promoting muscle growth, lower blood pressure, and reduce cholesterol levels.
3. Mozzarella
Mozzarella is soft, with high moisture content. It was originally made in Italy, with Italian cow or buffalo's milk. The good thing is, it has a lower sodium and calorie content when compared to other cheeses. Moreover, it has strains of Lactobacillus casei and Lactobacillus fermentum bacteria which are good for gut fauna.
4. Feta cheese
Feta, originally from Greece, is typically made from goat or sheep's milk. It is the Sheep's milk that gives feta a tangy and sharp taste. Feta is low in calories but might have a high sodium content. One ounce of full-fat feta cheese provides for 80 calories, 6 grams of protein, and 16% of the recommended daily intake of sodium. Including feta can help in reducing body fat, and improving the overall body composition.
This widely consumed dairy product is non-negotiably good for calcium and protein. However, while its consumption has various benefits, keeping an eye on the overall portion size is essential because it is also high in calories, fat, and sodium.
Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life
