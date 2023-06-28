Weight Loss Tips: Want To Tone The Glutes? Try These 6 Exercises
Try these simple glutes exercises to help tone your muscles.
Squats can help tone your glute and inner thigh muscles
Toning the glutes involves targeting and activating the muscles in the buttocks to increase strength and definition. Remember to start with a weight or level of difficulty that challenges you but allows you to maintain proper form. Gradually increase the weight or intensity as your glute strength improves. Read on as we share effective exercises you can try for toned glutes.
7 Exercises and how to perform them to help you tone your glutes:
1. Squats
Start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body as if sitting back into a chair, keeping your weight on your heels and knees aligned with your feet. Squat as low as you comfortably can while maintaining proper form. Push through your heels to return to the starting position. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 repetitions.
2. Lunges
Begin by standing straight with your feet hip-width apart. Take a big step forward with your right foot and lower your body until your right thigh is parallel to the ground, forming a 90-degree angle. Ensure that your knee does not extend over your toes. Push through your right heel to return to the starting position. Repeat with the left leg. Aim for 3 sets of 10 to 12 lunges on each leg.
3. Glute bridges
Lie flat on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground, hip-width apart. Rest your arms by your sides. Press your feet into the floor and squeeze your glutes to lift your hips off the ground, forming a straight line from your knees to your shoulders. Hold for a few seconds and lower your hips back down. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 repetitions.
4. Step-ups
Find a sturdy step or elevated platform. Begin by stepping onto the platform with your right foot, pressing through your heel to lift your body up. Bring your left leg up to meet your right foot on the platform. Step back down with your left foot, followed by your right foot. Repeat with the left foot leading. Aim for 3 sets of 10 to 12 step-ups on each leg.
5. Donkey kicks
Start on your hands and knees, ensuring your hands are directly under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Keeping your right knee bent, raise your right leg to the ceiling as high as you can while squeezing your glutes. Lower it back down without touching the ground and repeat. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 repetitions on each leg.
6. Fire hydrants
Assume the same starting position as donkey kicks. Lift your right knee out to the side, maintaining a 90-degree angle, until it reaches the height of your hip. Pause for a moment and then bring your knee back down. Repeat on the left side. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 repetitions on each leg.
7. Bulgarian split squats
Stand with your back facing a bench or elevated surface. Place the top of your left foot on the bench behind you. Take a large step forward with your right leg and lower your body until your right thigh is parallel to the ground. Make sure your right knee remains aligned with your ankle. Push through your right heel to return to the starting position. Repeat on the left side. Aim for 3 sets of 10 to 12 split squats on each leg.
It is important to listen to your body and consult a professional if you experience any pain or discomfort during the exercises.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
