Weight Loss Tips: 6 High-Fat Foods That Are Super Healthy For Your Weight Loss Goals

Weight Loss Tips: 6 High-Fat Foods That Are Super Healthy For Your Weight Loss Goals

Weight loss tips: Including healthy fats in your diet is important for your health. Read here to know about some high-fat foods that can be a great addition in your weight loss diet.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Dec 19, 2019 05:24 IST
3-Min Read
Weight Loss Tips: 6 High-Fat Foods That Are Super Healthy For Your Weight Loss Goals

Fats in ghee can be super beneficial for your health and weight loss

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Fatty fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that are good for heart health
  2. Avocados are one of the healthiest high fat foods
  3. Coconut is a source of good fat

Weight loss diet: If you believe that fat makes you fat, then you are wrong. The very popular keto diet or ketogenic diet for weight loss actually works on the principle of consuming high fat, moderate protein and low carb foods for quick weight loss. And not just for keto diet, but including fats in your diet is important for assimilation of fat-soluble vitamins like Vitamins A, D, E and K. In this article, we are going to talk about some high-fat foods that are super healthy.

Weight loss: High fat foods that are super healthy


1. Avocados

An excellent source of potassium and fibre, avocado is a popular keto food. This is mostly because the fruit is rich in good fats. They can fill you up quickly and keep you full for longer. Potassium content in avocados make them great for high blood pressure patients as well.

Also read: Top 9 Health Benefits You Must Know; Make Your Guacamole Now

2. Ghee

Ghee is a powerhouse of nutritious and healthy fats. Celeb fitness experts like Rujuta Diwekar and Luke Coutinho recommend regular intake of ghee for weight loss and good health. You can add ghee to lentils, legumes, sabzis, rice, khichdi etc. 3-6 tsp of ghee every day can moisturise your skin and hair and also improve your energy levels.

You must include ghee in your daily diet
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Eggs

Eggs are rich in protein and fat. It is one of the best and highly nutritious keto-friendly food which can provide you vitamins and minerals vital for good health. Eggs provide you with antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin. They are also a good source of iron, selenium, Vitamin A, D, B6 and B12.

Also read: Weight Loss: Are Brown Eggs Healthier Than White Eggs?

4. Fatty fish

Omega-3 fatty acids are important for your heart health and brain health, and fatty fish like salmon, tuna, mackerel and sardines are a great source of them. What's more is that fatty fish is keto-friendly and can be included in weight loss diet as well.

5. Nuts and seeds

Want to snack healthy? Replace ready made poha, upma, chips, biscuits, etc with nuts and seeds and your healthy snacking goals are sorted. Nuts and seeds are protein and fat-rich foods that can help you weight loss and maintain good health. Nuts and seeds are considered to be one of the best sources of plant-based protein and they must be a part of your diet.

Nuts and seeds make for a great snacking option
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: These Protein-Rich Nuts And Seeds Are A Must For Quick Weight Loss

6. Coconut or coconut oil

Coconuts are rich in fat and fibre. Including them in your diet, be it in the raw form or in the form of cooking oil can be beneficial your heart health, weight, and digestive health. All in all, coconut makes for a great addition to a healthy diet and is one of the healthiest high-fat foods.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 

