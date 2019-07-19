Weight Loss: Are Brown Eggs Healthier Than White Eggs?
Brown eggs are larger in size and more expensive. But does this mean that brown eggs are healthier than white eggs? Read here to know the answer and why eggs should be a part of your diet.
Brown eggs vs white eggs: Brown eggs and white eggs are nutritionally the same
HIGHLIGHTS
- Eggs are healthy and should be a part of your diet
- Brown eggs cost more because of their higher production cost
- Eggs are good for eye health
Eggs are without doubt one of the healthiest foods on planet. They are rich in protein, good fat, vitamins and minerals that can benefit your body in more ways than you can imagine. But what is the difference between white and brown eggs? Are they different to taste and are they nutritionally different as well? Does one taste better than the other? Or is it just that brown eggs are more expensive than the white ones? What is the calorie content of the two? Let's find out!
Colour of the shell is simply a genetic trait of hens that lay eggs. Speaking of their calorie content, both brown and white eggs are equal. However, the overall nutrient value of eggs are widely dependent on the environment of the chicken. Omega-3 fatty acids may be slightly higher than brown eggs, but the difference is minor. Protein and cholesterol content in both brown and white eggs is nearly similar.
Speaking of the colour of eggs, white-feathered chickens with white earlobes lay white eggs. Red or brown eggs are laid by chickens with red earlobes. Also, the quality of shells is same for both varieties of eggs. Brown eggs tend to be larger in size and cost more than white eggs.
Brown eggs tend to be more expensive because of the size of the hen that lays them. Red-feathered chickens weigh more than white ones, they require more food and land for staying healthy throughout production. This incurs higher production cost, thus contributing to higher selling price of brown eggs.
The bottom line is that there is really no major difference between white and brown eggs and both are nutritionally the same as well. Eggs are wholesome and come with a variety of health benefits. If they suit you, you can include them in your daily diet for weight loss and good health.
Following are some of the reasons why protein-rich eggs are the healthiest foods that could exist
1. Eggs can aid weight loss. And you can eat the whole egg even if you are on a weight loss regime. Egg whites are rich in protein and egg yolk contains other essential vitamins that are beneficial for you. Eating eggs can fill you up and make you eat fewer calories.
2. Eggs are rich in Vitamin A, Vitamin B12, Selenium, Phosphorus, Folate, Vitamin D, E, K, calcium and zinc to name a few.
3. Eggs, when eaten in moderation, can help in increasing HDL or good cholesterol. People with healthy HDL cholesterol levels tend to be at lower risk of heart disease, stroke and other diseases.
4. Eggs contain choline, a nutrient which is often grouped with B vitamins. Choline can help in building cell membranes and signals molecules in the brain along with other functions.
5. Lutein and Zeaxanthin are two antioxidants in egg yolks that are good for eye health. Studies have shown that these can reduce risk of cataracts and macular degeneration. Eggs are also rich in Vitamin A - which is famous for benefitting eyes.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
