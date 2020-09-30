Weight Loss: Full Body Workout Can Improve Your Weight Lifting Performance - Try It Now!
Weight loss: Try to complete three laps of the workout. It can be completed within 30 minutes and can make you feel the burn in glutes, abs, arms, core and back.
All you need is a pair of dumbbells to do these exercises
HIGHLIGHTS
- This workout can be done within half an hour
- All you need is a pair of dumbbells and a mat
- This full body workout can increase your muscle size and strength
Doing weight training at home can be a tad bit challenging. Cardio and basic weight training exercises that can help in improving your body strength, stamina and flexibility can be done. But if you want to improve tone your body, build muscles or improve/maintain your lifting performance, it can be a struggle. Well, there are a few exercises that can help you with the concern of improving lifting performance, building body strength and stamina and toning your body. Fitness trainer Stephanie Sanzo recently shared a workout on Instagram that can not just help people start with weight training, but can also help in improving or maintaining your lifting performance.
Start your weight training at home with these exercises
All you need is a pair of dumbbells to do these exercises. Sanzo names the workout as a Lifting at home program. It contains superset of compound exercises and isolated movements that can increase muscle size and strength. It includes resistance training, recovery sessions and cardio exercises.
In the video below, Sanzo shares a full body workout from the lifting at home program. A pair of dumbbells and a mat is all you need. You can also use milk cartons or water bottles as replacement for dumbbells.
Here are the three supersets and the exercises included in this workout:
1. Superset 1
- Thrusters - 10 reps
- Squat cleans - 10 reps
2. Superset 2
- Curl+press - 12 reps
- 2 way lunges - 24 reps
3. Superset 3
- Rolling tricep press - 15 reps
- Hip thrusts - 20 reps
Try to complete three laps of the workout. It can be completed within 30 minutes and can make you feel the burn in glutes, abs, arms, core and back. Let's do it!
