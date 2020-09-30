ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Weight Loss: Full Body Workout Can Improve Your Weight Lifting Performance - Try It Now!

Weight Loss: Full Body Workout Can Improve Your Weight Lifting Performance - Try It Now!

Weight loss: Try to complete three laps of the workout. It can be completed within 30 minutes and can make you feel the burn in glutes, abs, arms, core and back.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Sep 30, 2020 06:40 IST
4-Min Read
Weight Loss: Full Body Workout Can Improve Your Weight Lifting Performance - Try It Now!

All you need is a pair of dumbbells to do these exercises

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. This workout can be done within half an hour
  2. All you need is a pair of dumbbells and a mat
  3. This full body workout can increase your muscle size and strength

Doing weight training at home can be a tad bit challenging. Cardio and basic weight training exercises that can help in improving your body strength, stamina and flexibility can be done. But if you want to improve tone your body, build muscles or improve/maintain your lifting performance, it can be a struggle. Well, there are a few exercises that can help you with the concern of improving lifting performance, building body strength and stamina and toning your body. Fitness trainer Stephanie Sanzo recently shared a workout on Instagram that can not just help people start with weight training, but can also help in improving or maintaining your lifting performance.

Start your weight training at home with these exercises


RELATED STORIES
related

Weight Loss: Get Your Glutes Burning With This Quiet And Low-Impact, Yet Effective Workout

Weight loss: This workout is idealf or those who are sharing an apartment with flatmates or have babies sleeping or playing around. Watch video here.

related

Do You Eat Oats Daily? Know The Amazing Health Benefits Of Eating Oats

Oats health benefits: Do you consume oats for weight loss? You might not know eating oats can offer you several other health benefits. Here are some of these.

All you need is a pair of dumbbells to do these exercises. Sanzo names the workout as a Lifting at home program. It contains superset of compound exercises and isolated movements that can increase muscle size and strength. It includes resistance training, recovery sessions and cardio exercises.

Also read: Boost Your Stamina With These Diet And Workout Tips From Celeb Trainer Vinod Channa

In the video below, Sanzo shares a full body workout from the lifting at home program. A pair of dumbbells and a mat is all you need. You can also use milk cartons or water bottles as replacement for dumbbells.

Here are the three supersets and the exercises included in this workout:

1. Superset 1

  • Thrusters - 10 reps
  • Squat cleans - 10 reps

2. Superset 2

  • Curl+press - 12 reps
  • 2 way lunges - 24 reps

3. Superset 3

  • Rolling tricep press - 15 reps
  • Hip thrusts - 20 reps

Try to complete three laps of the workout. It can be completed within 30 minutes and can make you feel the burn in glutes, abs, arms, core and back. Let's do it!


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Also read: Weight Loss: Get Your Glutes Burning With This Quiet And Low-Impact, Yet Effective Workout

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Hormones That Can Affect Your Weight Loss Goals
Role Of Magnesium In Our Body
How Can Fibre Help You Lose Weight?
Unhealthy Gut: Signs And Symptoms
Healthy Sugar Alternatives
Vitamin D: Everything About It
Bedtime Tips For Good Sleep
Vegan Diet: Know The Basics
Healthy Morning Habits Experts Recommend
Common Walking Mistakes: You Must Avoid

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Soap Remains Our Best Hope In A Post-Lockdown World

 

Home Remedies

5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More
5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases