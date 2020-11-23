The Many Ways Adding A Side Salad To Your Meals Can Help You
A side salad is an interesting way to increase your vegetable intake. And this basic salad can be prepared quickly an easily. It is good to taste and can add that extra crunch and munch to even a simple meal like dal, roti and subzi.
Eating more veggies can be good for your health and weight loss goals
HIGHLIGHTS
- You should include a variety of vegetables and fruits in your diet
- It helps in increasing your fibre intake
- It can help in keeping constipation at bay
Not everyone is fond of salads or eating raw vegetables. But still, eating fresh fruits and vegetables every day is important for your overall health and well-being. So what do you do to eat more veggies? Well, it is not as difficult as you think it to be. In the present times, there are so many interesting ways to make your diet healthy and diverse. Some of your most simple dishes can be made more nutritious and tastier by adding veggies.
Benefits of eating a salad with your meals
For instance, vegetable poha, upma, dosa, idli, khichdi, dal, rice, etc are already interesting ways to add more vegetables to your diet. Besides these, a kachumbar salad or a small serving of cut vegetables as a side dish is also an effective way to add a dash of fibre to your meals, and make them more diverse in nature.
Also read: Weight Loss Diet: Try These High Protein Vegetarian Salads For Healthy Weight Loss
This is something that even fitness trainer Kayla Itsines follows. "I usually like to add a side salad to my meals, especially if my main meal doesn't have many fresh vegetables in it already," she writes in the caption of her Instagram post.
She shared a picture of a salad made with onion, tomatoes, cucumber and cherry tomatoes. "This is a great example of a salad I would add if I was eating a pasta dish, fish with rice, a curry, or a stir-fry. I would just chop fresh tomatoes, cucumber, and red onion and then season with olive oil, lemon juice, and salt and pepper - that's it!" she explains.
Also read: Add These Proteins To Your Salads For Quick Weight Loss
Doing so is an interesting way to increase your vegetable intake. And this basic salad can be prepared quickly an easily. It is good to taste and can add that extra crunch and munch to even a simple meal like dal, roti and subzi.
To make your diet healthy and diverse, think of ways to add more to your diet, rather than cut things out, says Itsines. Adding a variety of vegetables to your diet can be an effective way to eat more fibre. Fibre-rich foods can help in preventing constipation and other digestion issues.
So, how are you adding more to meals to make them healthier? Share with us in the comments below.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.