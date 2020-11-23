ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  The Many Ways Adding A Side Salad To Your Meals Can Help You

The Many Ways Adding A Side Salad To Your Meals Can Help You

A side salad is an interesting way to increase your vegetable intake. And this basic salad can be prepared quickly an easily. It is good to taste and can add that extra crunch and munch to even a simple meal like dal, roti and subzi.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Nov 23, 2020 05:52 IST
4-Min Read
The Many Ways Adding A Side Salad To Your Meals Can Help You

Eating more veggies can be good for your health and weight loss goals

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. You should include a variety of vegetables and fruits in your diet
  2. It helps in increasing your fibre intake
  3. It can help in keeping constipation at bay

Not everyone is fond of salads or eating raw vegetables. But still, eating fresh fruits and vegetables every day is important for your overall health and well-being. So what do you do to eat more veggies? Well, it is not as difficult as you think it to be. In the present times, there are so many interesting ways to make your diet healthy and diverse. Some of your most simple dishes can be made more nutritious and tastier by adding veggies.

Benefits of eating a salad with your meals 


RELATED STORIES
related

Over 4 Billion People May Be Overweight By 2050: Study; Follow These 10 Tips For Weight Loss That Won't Fail

Weight loss: It was predicted that 16% of the population will be obese, as compared to 9% currently among 29% of the population who are overweight.

related

Weight Loss Diet: This Is What A Nutritionist Eats In A Day To Maintain Her Weight

Weight loss diet: Practicing portion control and eat homemade food as much as you can, if you want to lose weight, and/or maintain your current weight. Read here to know what nutritionist Rachel Paul eats in a day to maintain her weight.

Newsbeep

For instance, vegetable poha, upma, dosa, idli, khichdi, dal, rice, etc are already interesting ways to add more vegetables to your diet. Besides these, a kachumbar salad or a small serving of cut vegetables as a side dish is also an effective way to add a dash of fibre to your meals, and make them more diverse in nature.

Also read: Weight Loss Diet: Try These High Protein Vegetarian Salads For Healthy Weight Loss

This is something that even fitness trainer Kayla Itsines follows. "I usually like to add a side salad to my meals, especially if my main meal doesn't have many fresh vegetables in it already," she writes in the caption of her Instagram post.

She shared a picture of a salad made with onion, tomatoes, cucumber and cherry tomatoes. "This is a great example of a salad I would add if I was eating a pasta dish, fish with rice, a curry, or a stir-fry. I would just chop fresh tomatoes, cucumber, and red onion and then season with olive oil, lemon juice, and salt and pepper - that's it!" she explains.

Also read: Add These Proteins To Your Salads For Quick Weight Loss

Doing so is an interesting way to increase your vegetable intake. And this basic salad can be prepared quickly an easily. It is good to taste and can add that extra crunch and munch to even a simple meal like dal, roti and subzi.

To make your diet healthy and diverse, think of ways to add more to your diet, rather than cut things out, says Itsines. Adding a variety of vegetables to your diet can be an effective way to eat more fibre. Fibre-rich foods can help in preventing constipation and other digestion issues.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

So, how are you adding more to meals to make them healthier? Share with us in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Dry Skin In Winter: Try These Quick Fixes
COPD Causes And Symptoms
Diabetes-Friendly Snacks
Blood Sugar Control During Diwali
Tricks To Avoid Festive Weight Gain
Dry Fasting: Know The Benefits And Side Effects
Pregnancy Myths: These Might Surprise You!
Surya Namaskar: A Complete Guide
Vitamin A: Benefits And Sources
Apple Cider Vinegar: Know The Health Benefits And Uses

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Soap Remains Our Best Hope In A Post-Lockdown World

 

Home Remedies

5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More
5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Vitamin D Supplements Can Reduce Cancer Risk, New Study Finds; Know How You Can Get Adequate Vitamin D

This Electronic Patch Can Monitor, Treat Heart Disease, Say Scientists

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases