Weight Loss: Are You Constantly Counting Calories? Here's What Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal Has to Say
Weight Loss: Calorie-counting can be helpful to an extent however, excess of this can have adverse effects on one's mental and physical health.
Weight Loss: Overthinking calories can affect one's relationship with food negatively
Some people insist that counting calories are helpful because they think that the idea of calories in versus calories out is the key to reducing weight. Others, on the other hand, think that counting calories is outdated, ineffective, and frequently makes people gain more weight than they did before.
Like measuring waist or weight, calories are a numerical way to calculate and record calories consumed and burned. Although it is helpful to an extent, like everything else, excess of this can have adverse effects on one's health.
In one of her recent reels, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal starts by saying, “Are you the one always counting calories? This video is for you.”
She follows by saying, “This is just a general reminder, Do not count calories when you eat food. Listen to your body signals when it's hungry & when it's full. When you restrict yourself by counting calories it put your body into starvation mode. Increase in fat or unhealthy weight loss. So you need to ensure eat mindfully and stop counting calories. Enjoy what you eat.”
Eating disorders can result from excessive calorie and exercise thinking. In order to maintain a healthy lifestyle, it's critical to pay attention to both how you feel and your calorie intake. You can disregard or misinterpret your body's indications and signals that indicate whether you are or are not hungry. Always pay attention to your body. It will let you know which foods are good for you and which ones aren't.
In addition to this, It may seem like an additional job to keep track of the calories in every meal and snack. Moreover, because it's challenging to precisely calculate calories at meals, it can interfere with your social life.
Be careful and eat wholesome, balanced meals that include items from all of the major food groups. Don't go too long between meals without eating. You are more inclined to make poor decisions or binge when you are extremely hungry.
Have a look at her reel:
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CicCfJ_D5Fy/?igshid=Y2ZmNzg0YzQ=
A weight loss or maintenance journey has to be sustainable and should not negatively affect your mental well-being.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
