Weight Loss And 8 Other Reasons To Include Zucchini In Your Diet

Weight Loss And 8 Other Reasons To Include Zucchini In Your Diet

If you thought that zucchini is just weight loss-friendly, then these additional health benefits of the veggie are going to leave you totally surprised! Read here to know them all!
  By: Vandita Jain  Updated: Jan 11, 2021 05:37 IST
3-Min Read
Weight Loss And 8 Other Reasons To Include Zucchini In Your Diet

Zucchini is rich in potassium, manganese and magnesium

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Zucchini is known to be a weight loss-friendly vegetable
  2. Zucchini is rich in lutein, a protective antioxidant
  3. Zucchini has a moderate amount of folate as well

Zucchini though botanically classified as a fruit, is traditionally eaten as a vegetable in most cuisines. It is also called as courgette, and is a squash that has its origin from America. It comes in various varieties including colours varying from yellow, light green, and green. The shape resembles that of a ridged cucumber, with numerous seeds inside. It is a vegetable with high water content and has an abundance of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. The entire vegetable, including its flesh, seeds and skin is edible.

Here are some benefits of including zucchini in your diet


Newsbeep

1. Zucchini is rich in Vitamin C and Vitamin A, which makes it a wonder food for the skin.

2. In addition, it is an abundant source of the minerals - manganese and magnesium. Both of them are potent antioxidant precursors.

Also read: Follow These Simple Tips To Avoid Those Extra Kilos

3. It is also a good source of copper, which is anti-inflammatory

4. It is an ideal summer vegetable as it has high water content, as it helps combat the effects of the sun on the skin.

5. Zucchini is rich in lutein, yet another protective antioxidant.

6. The rind of zucchini is particularly rich in beta-carotene, so we should include that in our cooking.

7. The maximum benefits of zucchini are obtained when you consume it entirely. It is an extremely easy vegetable to cook, even with the peel, because of its high-water content (nearby 95 percent)- this also makes it an ideal for helping in weight loss.

8. Zucchini has a moderate amount of folate which is important in cell division and DNA synthesis.

9. It is an excellent source of potassium, an important intra-cellular electrolyte. Potassium is a heart friendly electrolyte and helps bring the reduction in blood pressure and heart rates by countering pressure effects of sodium.

s38jsuqg

Potassium in zucchini makes it a heart-friendly vegetable
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Weight Loss: Got 10 Minutes? Try This Quick Mini Circuit Workout Which Needs Minimal Equipment

How to choose and store

They are generally available throughout the year but are best during spring and summer. The best is to choose from small to medium-sized zucchini which has a shiny, bright green skin and is firm and heavy in hand. Avoid overly mature zucchinis with pitted skin or those with flabby or spongy textured. Avoid those with soft and wrinkled ends, though minor scratches and bruises are common and are completely fine.

At home place them wrapped in a cling film or in a paper bag and it can be easily stored for few days in vegetable compartment of the refrigerator if set at adequate relative humidity. 

Also read: Cabbage Health Benefits: Boost Immunity, Control Blood And Much More With This Winter Vegetable

Ways to add zucchini to your diet 

  • It can be added in salads
  • They give a rich flavours to the pastas
  • It makes Chinese stir-fry more delicious specially the finger sized ones also known as baby marrows
  • It can be used with other vegetables when making ratatouille and mixed vegetables
  • It is also made into a typical gravy dish served with yoghurt
  • Fine sections, chopped and grated can be shredded into bread, pizza etc.

(Vandita Jain is Delhi-based nutritionist and Diabetes educator)


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

