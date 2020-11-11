Cabbage Health Benefits: Boost Immunity, Control Blood And Much More With This Winter Vegetable
Cabbage health benefits: This winter vegetable is loaded with several essential nutrients. It is a good source of vitamin C which boosts immunity. Read here to know some amazing health benefits of cabbage.
Cabbage health benefits: This low-calorie vegetable can help in weight loss
- Cabbage can help fight high blood pressure
- Cabbage also contains water naturally
- This winter vegetable can also boost digestion
Cabbage is a leafy green vegetable that is usually available during the winter season in India. It is advised to consume seasonal fruits and vegetables to ensure the intake of all essential nutrients available. It is a common part of several common dishes and foods. But many are not aware of the amazing health benefits it can offer. This green vegetable is loaded well-packed with several essential nutrients. It is also available in other colours in some parts. Cabbage can be added to your diet in different ways. It can be added to salads, sandwiches, soups and much more. In this article, here are some impressive health benefits of cabbage you should not miss this winter.
Cabbage health benefits
1. Contains vitamin C
Vitamin C is beneficial for your immune system. Strong immunity helps prevent several diseases. Vitamin C also helps in the absorption of iron from the diet consumed. Cabbage is loaded with vitamin C. According to USDA, around 100 grams of cabbage contains 36.6 mg of vitamin C.
2. May help in weight loss
Cabbage is a low-calorie vegetable that can aid in weight loss. Cabbage soup is commonly consumed for weight loss. It is also rich in fibre which can keep you full for longer and make you eat less than usual.
3. Improves digestion
Fibre-rich cabbage can help promote digestion too. Fibre promotes bowel movements that keep your digestive system in good shape. It can also promote healthy bacteria in the gut which supports digestive health.
4. Promotes heart health
Cabbage also boosts heart health. It reduces blood pressure, bad cholesterol and inflammation which are three major risk factors for heart disease. Other heart-friendly foods are berries, almonds, whole grains, walnuts, dark chocolate and fatty fishes.
5. Controls blood pressure
Adding cabbage to diet can help reduce blood pressure, as per studies. This vegetable also contains potassium which plays a significant role in lowering blood pressure.
