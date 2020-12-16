Weight Loss: 5 Tips To Follow The Keto Diet The Right Way
Weight loss: Consume sufficient fats and proteins when you are following the keto diet. Here are the other tips you must follow.
Make your meals interesting when following the keto diet
HIGHLIGHTS
- Check with your nutritionist before taking up the keto diet
- Keto diet is famous for offering quick weight loss
- The weight loss, however, may not be sustainable in nature
Weight loss: According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, ketogenic diet was one of the most trending diets of 2020. Diet like Ketogenic diet are also known as fad diets. A fad diet is similar to fads in fashion. They are popular, but would rarely be recommended by a nutritionist or health expert. Fad diets like keto diet offer quick weight loss results, but they are restrictive and not sustainable in nature.
Weight loss: The right way to follow keto diet
Apart from offering weight loss, many people have experienced several benefits from the keto diet, and have thus been following it for months, even years.
1. The first and the foremost thing you need to do, before taking up the keto diet, is to consult a dietitian, nutritionist or your personal doctor. Get the necessary medical check-ups done to see if the diet will actually suit you. If you have diabetes, PCOD, obesity or any other health condition, keto diet may not be for you.
2. Consume sufficient fats: In a keto diet, one needs to consume more fats, moderate protein and low carbs. It is important to put equal focus on the quantity of protein and fats, and carbs. Eating sufficient fats is necessary to keep you full. Maximum amount of calories in a keto diet come from fats. Ghee, avocado, nuts, seeds, butter, milk, dairy products, cottage cheese, coconut oil, mustard oil, olive oil and groundnut oil are all healthy fat sources that should be a part of your keto diet.
3. Eat good quality protein: Protein is an essential part of keto diet. It is the one nutrient that can aid both weight loss and build up of muscles. Proteins are the building blocks that your body needs for staying fit and healthy. Eat moderate amount of protein when on a keto diet. Leafy green vegetables like spinach, broccoli and kale, eggs, chicken, soy foods, dairy products, lentils and legumes are all rich in protein. To add more protein to your diet, try to have some source protein in each meal of the day, including snacks.
4. Look for variety: The keto diet can get monotonous over time. And, you may crave carbs more than you can imagine. Talk to your nutritionist about how you can include a variety of foods and make your meals interesting. Look for fibre-rich carb alternatives that you can have guilt-free, to satisfy hunger pangs.
5. Do not be too hard on yourself: Weight loss achieved by following fad diets like keto are not sustainable. The weight is likely to bounce back the moment you resume regular eating habits. So, if you feel keto diet has done you more harm than good, give it up.
An ideal way to be healthy, fit and disease-free is to follow a balanced diet which includes all food groups in a balanced way. Eat plenty of fresh fruits, vegetables, lentils, legumes, nut and seeds, and keep yourself well-hydrated. Exercise regularly and it will help you be fit as ever.
